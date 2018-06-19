UCF’s Michael Colubiale granted sixth season of eligibility

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ever-benevolent NCAA continues to give, with UCF and one of its players the latest beneficiaries of The Association’s “never-ending” graciousness.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Michael Colubiale announced that he has been informed by the NCAA that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility. That ruling will allow the tight end to play the 2018 season for the Knights.

This upcoming season will serve as Colubiale’s final year of eligibility.

Crazy how things workout. I’ve received notice that the NCAA granted me another year eligibility from an injury I had in 2015 making me able to play this upcoming season! But more importantly, pursue a Masters degree & more 🏆’s. Cant wait to get back to work🤙🏻 @UCF_Football — Michael Colubiale (@michael_colub) June 15, 2018

After missing the entire 2015 season due to injury, Colubiale played in all 25 games the last two years. He caught 10 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in 2017, one season after he totaled two catches for 17 yards.

The ruling is a significant one for the Knights as they lost a combined 42 receptions for 479 yards and four touchdowns in 2017 at the tight end position due to the expired eligibility of Jordan Akins (30-459-4) and Jordan Franks (12-120). In fact, and aside from Colubiale, not a single tight end on UCF’s current roster has caught a pass at the FBS level.