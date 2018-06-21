Nebraska transfer QB Patrick O’Brien officially lands at Colorado State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In mid-April, Patrick O’Brien took to social media to announce his decision to transfer from Nebraska. Earlier this month, the quarterback announced his new college football home. Wednesday, said new college football home confirmed O’Brien’s addition.

In a press release, Colorado State acknowledged that O’Brien has indeed joined Mike Bobo‘s football program. Because of NCAA transfer rules, the 6-4, 230-pound O’Brien will be forced to sit out the 2018 season.

However, beginning with the 2019 season, he will have two years of eligibility that he can use moving forward.

A four-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2016 recruiting class, O’Brien was rated as the No. 10 pro-style quarterback that year. It’s that pro-style of play that led him to transfer away from Scott Frost and Nebraska after the new regime’s first spring practice came to an end earlier this offseason.

As the primary backup to Tanner Lee last season, and after redshirting his true freshman season, O’Brien completed 18-of-30 passes for 192 yards and an interception. He also ran for four yards on 14 carries.