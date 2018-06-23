Texas A&M bride trolls LSU fiancé with groom’s cake

The tradition of the groom’s cake shaped like a football stadium is nothing new, but one bride-to-be had a little more fun with her groom’s cake planning than others we have seen through the years.

The groom’s cake for an LSU fan is a nice replica of LSU’s Tiger Stadium (for a cake, of course), but this Texas A&M bride made sure to include Aggie representation in a visiting fan’s section. But that’s not all. A closer look at the scoreboard even reveals the score to be in favor of Texas A&M, 42-28. I had to zoom the image pretty far just to confirm myself, but I was able to make out the 42 under the Texas A&M side of the scoreboard. I’ll trust ESPN’s Darren Rovell on the other half of the score.

Bride gets LSU groom’s cake for husband, who is a Tigers fan. She went to A&M. Not only has Aggies fans in crowd, sneakily has Aggies beating Tigers 42-28 on the scoreboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/dBVRqVS63U — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2018

Of course, this may be the only way the bride can get the upper hand in this football series. LSU has won seven straight meetings in the series dating back to the 2011 Cotton Bowl just before Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. Also, the last time Texas A&M scored over 40 points on LSU was in a 45-7 victory in College Station in 1991.

I just want to know if former Les Miles got a chance to taste test the field portion of the cake.

