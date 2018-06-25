Former Arkansas AD Jeff Long reportedly in running for USF vacancy

Late last week, it was reported that ousted Louisville AD Tom Jurich was the preferred candidate of some in the South Florida community for the Bulls athletics director vacancy.

On Monday, Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight — who broke the Jurich news — reported former Arkansas AD Jeff Long has also had his name mentioned for the job. The difference? Jurich has been named by fans and boosters, while Long reportedly has the support of some people who actually have the power to make it happen. Knight writes:

While Tom Jurich remains the preferred choice among several prominent USF boosters (and some coaches) for the Bulls’ athletic director gig, our intel has revealed another former Power Five AD also is getting a serious look. Jeff Long, who spent nearly a decade (2008-17) as Arkansas’ AD and served four years in the same job at Pitt before that, is among those being considered for the vacancy at USF, two sources have confirmed.

Long hired Bobby Petrino as the Hogs’ head coach in 2008, a move that was controversial in its execution, succeeded on the field but ended in a public-relations disaster. After enduring a rough season with John L. Smith as interim head coach, Long lured Bret Bielema away from Wisconsin, an against-the-grain move that did not work out, for which Long paid the price last winter.

The USF job, which became vacant when Mark Harlan took the Utah job, would not seem to require a football coaching search on the immediate horizon, as Charlie Strong enters his second season as the Bulls’ head coach.

Long is also a reported candidate for the opening at Kansas. The original chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, Long remains a respected member of the college sports establishment.