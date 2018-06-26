Indiana transfer QB Nick Tronti reportedly lands at FAU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another Power Five transfer has entered the quarterback fray at Florida Atlantic, although his on-field in-season availability will be delayed a year.

According to reports from both fauowlaccess.com and the Palm Beach Post, Nick Tronti is expected to transfer to FAU in the coming weeks. The reported move comes nearly two months after Tronti took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Indiana.

It also came amidst the quarterback retweeting a couple of tweets connected to FAU football over the last few days.

Tronti, if he ultimately ends up as part of Lane Kiffin‘s squad, will have to sit out the 2018 season. He would then have three years of eligibility that he can begin using starting with the 2019 season.

Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

Entering summer camp, Chris Robison (Oklahoma transfer) and De’Andre Johnson (Florida State transfer via the JUCO ranks) will continue their spring practice battle to claim the starting job under center for the Owls in 2018.