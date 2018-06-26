Getty Images

Parents: autopsy showed Tyler Hilinski had CTE when he committed suicide this past January

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
An already heartbreaking story has taken a grimmer turn.

Appearing on NBC‘s Today Show to discuss a Sports Illustrated documentary on their son, the parents of Tyler Hilinski revealed that an autopsy confirmed that the Washington State quarterback suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at the time of his death.  The 21-year-old Hilinski was found dead in his residence January 16 of what was later confirmed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following Hilinski’s death, his parents, Kym and Mark Hilinski, were contacted by the Mayo Clinic, the world-renowned hospital in Minnesota who requested their son’s brain for study.  That study, according to SI.com, showed that Hilinski’s CTE was in Stage I, the lowest level of the disease.

From Today.com:

Did football kill Tyler?” Kym says in the documentary. “I don’t think so. Did he get CTE from football? Probably. Was that the only thing that attributed to his death? I don’t know.”

“The medical examiner said he had the brain of a 65-year-old, which is really hard to take,” Mark told Hoda Kotb on Tuesday. “He was the sweetest, most outgoing, giving kid. That was difficult to hear.”

“They said the tau protein was something you would never see in someone who was 21 years old, but in a much more older, elderly man,” Kym says in the documentary. “And it was shocking, because we know Tyler. Yes, he was quiet. Yes, he was a little bit more reserved, but he was always happy.

Indiana transfer QB Nick Tronti reportedly lands at FAU

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Another Power Five transfer has entered the quarterback fray at Florida Atlantic, although his on-field in-season availability will be delayed a year.

According to reports from both fauowlaccess.com and the Palm Beach Post, Nick Tronti is expected to transfer to FAU in the coming weeks.  The reported move comes nearly two months after Tronti took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from Indiana.

It also came amidst the quarterback retweeting a couple of tweets connected to FAU football over the last few days.

Tronti, if he ultimately ends up as part of Lane Kiffin‘s squad, will have to sit out the 2018 season.  He would then have three years of eligibility that he can begin using starting with the 2019 season.

Tronti was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 30 dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, but was named as the Hoosiers’ Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year.

Entering summer camp, Chris Robison (Oklahoma transfer) and De’Andre Johnson (Florida State transfer via the JUCO ranks) will continue their spring practice battle to claim the starting job under center for the Owls in 2018.

Playoff COO Michael Kelly named athletic director at USF

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
In looking to move its athletic department forward, South Florida has reached back to the past for its new leader.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the day, USF announced Tuesday that Michael Kelly has been named as the school’s athletic director.  The 47-year-old Kelly has served as the chief operating officer of the College Football Playoff since 2012.

The hiring serves as a homecoming of sorts for Kelly as, from June of 2001 to July of 2002, Kelly worked as USF’s associate athletic director for external affairs, “supervising the key areas of development, ticket sales, ticket operations, corporate sponsorships, marketing, broadcasting and licensing.” Kelly worked under then-AD Lee Roy Selmon.

“Michael Kelly is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across the national collegiate athletic landscape, as well as within Tampa Bay,” USF president Judy Genshaft said in a statement. “He has a track record of promoting competitive excellence, building strong community relationships, developing marketing campaigns, reaching fundraising goals and supporting academic achievement. His future-focused vision and high moral character will ensure that our already strong USF Athletics program reaches new heights. I look forward to all that USF and the Tampa Bay community will achieve under Michael’s leadership.”

In between his first stint at USF and his time as the playoff COO, Kelly spent six years as the ACC’s senior associate commissioner.  The release announcing his hiring also notes that “Kelly is the only person to ever serve as lead local executive for three different Super Bowls in three different communities, having been president of the Super Bowl host committees in Tampa Bay (Super Bowl XXXV), Jacksonville (Super Bowl XXXIX) and South Florida (Super Bowl XLI).”

A pair of former Power Five athletic directors, Jeff Long (Arkansas) and Tom Jurich (Louisville), were also a part of the search to replace Mark Harlan, who took the same job at Utah earlier this offseason.

“I am truly honored to return to the University of South Florida and Tampa Bay. This is a dream opportunity for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to President Genshaft and the USF Board of Trustees,” Kelly said in his statement. “It’s a very exciting time with the university and the entire region on such strong upward trajectories. I can’t wait to get started with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, Bulls fans, donors and alumni everywhere.”

Suspended Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu to enter NFL’s supplemental draft

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
You can add yet another college football player’s name to the big boy league’s other draft.

On his personal Twitter account (that’s protected), Bright Ugwoegbu confirmed that he will be leaving the Oregon State football program.  While no specific reason was given for the departure, the social media announcement comes nearly three months after the linebacker was indefinitely suspended by the team for unspecified violations of team rules.

“I came to OSU with the goal of ensuring the future of my family,” Ugwoegbu wrote on Twitter. “That goal has yet to change and I must do what I have to do to take care of them.

“I want to thank Beaver Nation for the love and support they provided me for my years in Corvallis.”

It was subsequently confirmed by those close to both the player and the program that Ugwoegbu will make himself available for the NFL’s supplemental draft, which has officially been scheduled for July 11.

Ugwoegbu started 20 of the 30 games he played in the past three seasons, with 11 of those starts coming in 2017.  This past season, he was credited with 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups.

Ugwoegbu is at least the fourth FBS player who will be available to be selected in the 2018 supplemental draft, joining Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander (HERE), Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal (HERE) and Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant (HERE).

Lincoln Riley: ‘hard to see myself ever leaving Oklahoma’ for the NFL

By John TaylorJun 26, 2018, 9:31 AM EDT
Here we go again?

Throughout a sizable portion of Bob Stoops‘ time at Oklahoma, there was considerable speculation that the head coach could be poached by the NFL. In fact, after his surprise retirement in the summer of 2017, reports surfaced (again) that the future College Football Hall of Famer had been very interested and/or intrigued by the Cleveland Browns job in 2014.

Stoops’ replacement, Lincoln Riley, guided the Sooners to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance in his first season at the helm in Norman. In the centerpiece of his Monday Morning Quarterback piece this week, Albert Breer explains how “[t]he Oklahoma coach’s schemes and coaching style have impressed the NFL — which is why plenty of folks around the league have been visiting Norman this offseason.”

That, naturally, has led to some chatter already that the 34-year-old Riley — he’ll turn 35 in September — could very quickly find himself on the NFL’s head-coaching radar. In the piece, Breer broached that very subject with Riley, who gave the definitive non-answer answer in tiptoeing around the subject.

“Hard to say, it would be really difficult to ever leave this place,” Riley said when asked if he has an interest in coaching in the NFL. “This place is very invested in me and my family. They gave me a great opportunity, and I think this is one of the best if not the very best job in all of football. So I don’t know. I really, really enjoy the college game.

“I don’t know that you can ever say never. I don’t know what the future will hold. But yeah … it’s hard to see myself ever leaving Oklahoma right now.”

The 2017 season was Riley’s first-ever as a head coach at any level of football. Riley, who was a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech, began his coaching career under Mike Leach as a student assistant at his alma mater in 2003 before ultimately landing his first offensive coordinator position at East Carolina in 2010 at the tender age of 26. Prior to taking over for Stoops at OU, he served as the Sooners’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons.

Given that rapid ascension up the coaching ladder, and given how the NFL has finally warmed up over the past few years to some of the concepts college football has to offer, it would be a surprise if Riley’s name isn’t attached to the NFL’s version of the coaching rumor mill moving forward.