Associated Press

Chinese court sentences former Ball State football player Wendell Brown to four years in prison

By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As was reported to be the case with the UCLA hoops trio last November, perhaps it’s time for some presidential intervention on behalf of an American citizen mired in a legal black hole halfway around the world.

On Thursday, the Associated Press is reporting, former Ball State football player Wendell Brown (pictured, left) was sentenced by a Chinese court to four years in prison.  The charges stem from an incident in September of 2016 in which the 31-year-old Brown allegedly injured the eye of a Chinese man at a Chongqing bar.

From Dan Wetzel‘s Yahoo! Sports column around Christmastime last year:

On September 24, 2016, he attended a friend’s birthday party at a bar. As Brown’s side tells it, a group of locals asked Brown to have a drink with them. African-Americans, especially muscular, 6-foot, 225-pound African-Americans, stand out in Chongqing. Brown declined. They took it as a sign of disrespect and began hurling bottles at him. Brown was arrested for hitting a man. He asserts he never threw a punch and merely raised his arms to block the bottles being thrown at him.

Brown went to trial in July of 2017; however, a verdict wasn’t rendered for another 11 months.  On top of the four-year prison sentence, Brown had already been in custody for nearly 20 months prior to the court finding him guilty this week.

All hope is seemingly not lost, however, as apparently the White House has gotten involved in Brown’s case. “Matt Liston, a fellow Ball State graduate, told ESPN‘s Outside the Lines on Tuesday that ‘both the Chinese government and the United States government have been working together on the case,'” NPR.org wrote.

“We are aware of reports that Mr. Brown has been sentenced to four years,” a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said after the verdict was handed down. “The Department of State takes seriously its duty to assist U.S. citizens abroad. We continue to closely follow his case.”

Additionally, there is a chance that Brown could be deported, which, the Associated Press noted, sometimes happens when foreigners are convicted of crimes.

Brown played linebacker for the Cardinals from 2004-08, starting all 12 games and finishing second on the team in tackles during the 2006 season.  After a playing career in the Canadian Football League, Brown moved to China to coach American football.

WR Henri Murphy tweets transfer from Virginia Tech

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you had Virginia Tech in your office’s “Next FBS Player to Transfer” pool, collect your winnings.

On Twitter Wednesday, Henri Murphy indicated that he has decided to transfer from the Hokies. The wide receiver gave no indication as to the specific reason or reasons behind his decision to move on from Tech.

This will actually mark Murphy’s second transfer as he began his college career at a Mississippi junior college before moving on to Blacksburg as part of VT’s 2016 recruiting class.

During his time with the Hokies, Murphy caught 13 passes for 182 yards. 10 of those receptions and 153 of the yards came during the 2017 season.

FAU lands ex-Florida offensive lineman Antonio Riles

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As Florida Atlantic gets set to head into its second summer camp under Lane Kiffin, the defending Conference USA champions will find itself with a bolstered offensive line the next time it takes the practice field.

According to OwlAccess.com, Antonio Riles has joined Kiffin’s program as a transfer from the University of Florida. As the offensive guard comes in as a UF graduate, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Riles had previously been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play this coming season.

A three-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class, Giles was rated as the No. 36 player at any position in the state of Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Giles played in 19 games during his time in Gainesville. He started six games while with the Gators, all of which came in the first half of the 2015 season.

A torn ACL suffered during summer camp cost Riles the entire 2016 season and helped lead to the sixth year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA.

Heart condition ends four-star 2018 Penn State signee’s college career before it ever got started

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
2 Comments

Because of an underlying health issue, one of the highest-rated members of Penn State’s most recent signing class won’t have the opportunity to take that recruiting pedigree and turn it into on-field success.

Nana Asiedu announced on his personal Twitter account Wednesday night that he has been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.  As a result of that diagnosis, Asiedu “can longer play football anymore,” per the offensive lineman’s tweet.

For reference, Cal defensive lineman Ted Agu collapsed during an offseason workout in 2014 and died as a result of what was later determined to be hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.  Additionally, Oklahoma State linebacker Josh Mabin was forced to retire from the sport in 2016 because of the same diagnosis while a 2018 Florida signee has been sidelined as well after a similar diagnosis.

Asiedu was a four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 116 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only six signees in Penn State’s 23-man class this year were rated higher than Asiedu, and just three of those were on the offensive side of the ball.

Iowa TE Jake Coons ‘taking some time to focus on academics’

Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 28, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa came into the offseason with a very deep tight end room, although that depth has been thinned a bit on the cusp of summer camp kicking off.

Jake Coons indicated in a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account Wednesday that he will not be playing football for the Hawkeyes this season. Specifically, the tight end wrote that he will be “taking some time to focus on my academics for this up coming [sic] school year.”

“I want to create habits that will better help me handle the demands of academics and football,” Coons added.

Coons was a three-star 2017 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Iowa. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

Among the players returning at the tight end position for the Hawkeyes this year are Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. The former was second on the team in receptions (28) and receiving yards (486), while the latter was fifth in those categories (23-311). Fant also led the team in touchdown catches with 10.

Following the 2017 regular season, Fant was named third-team All-Big Ten by the conference’s coaches.