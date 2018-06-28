FAU lands ex-Florida offensive lineman Antonio Riles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Florida Atlantic gets set to head into its second summer camp under Lane Kiffin, the defending Conference USA champions will find itself with a bolstered offensive line the next time it takes the practice field.

According to OwlAccess.com, Antonio Riles has joined Kiffin’s program as a transfer from the University of Florida. As the offensive guard comes in as a UF graduate, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Riles had previously been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play this coming season.

A three-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class, Giles was rated as the No. 36 player at any position in the state of Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Giles played in 19 games during his time in Gainesville. He started six games while with the Gators, all of which came in the first half of the 2015 season.

A torn ACL suffered during summer camp cost Riles the entire 2016 season and helped lead to the sixth year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA.