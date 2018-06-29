Navy, Ken Niumatalolo send condolences and prayers to victims in Capital Gazette shooting

Utah State freshman linebacker Jamaal Evans has reportedly been charged with raping a woman from an off-campus party. The incident in question has levied first-degree charges of rape and forcible sodomy against Evans, according to KSL.com.

According to the claim filed by the woman in the police investigation, the woman claims she was drinking at an off-campus party with a friend, blacked out and then woke up in a shower after banging her head on a metal rack. The woman claims Evans asked if she was OK. The woman’s friends looked for her after she allegedly disappeared with Evans for an extended period of time. The friends claim they tracked down their friend and located her in a locked bathroom with Evans. When the friends finally were able to enter the bathroom they found their friend nude and incoherent, according to the investigation’s findings.

Evans indicated to police he and the woman had consensual sexual relations, although the woman claims she has no recollection of the incident. From the KSL.com report;

When confronted about what had happened, Evans “described what occurred as ‘when you’re in the moment and you want what you want, you just got to do it sometimes,'” investigators wrote in the report. He allegedly stated that the woman was sober and “he gave that girl what she wanted.” A couple of days after the party, the woman called Evans while a police detective recorded the conversation. “During the phone call, (the woman) tells Evans that she could not remember almost anything from the night in question. Evans seemed surprised that (she) could not even remember the bedroom they were in. (The woman) states to Evans, ‘Obviously I was not sober,’ to which Evans replied, ‘Yeah I know but I was in the same place you are,'” the report states. “Throughout the call, Evans tried to tell (the woman) that he believed she was not drunk during their encounter and that she showed no signs of impairment. “(The woman) accuses Evans of rape, to which he responds that she needs to trust him because he is the only person who was there and knows what happened,” the report states.

There has been no update on the status of Evans from Utah State at this time. A typical protocol will likely call for at least an indefinite suspension from the program while the legal process plays out.

