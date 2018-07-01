It’s July 1, so Liberty is now officially college football’s newest FBS program; Idaho drops to FCS

With the calendar flipping from June to July, we once again see some official changes become official in college football. Not only is Georgia Tech now officially a member of the Adidas football family, but Liberty University is now officially a FBS program.

The first of July is when all conference realignment changes become official. Liberty is making a quicker transition from FCS to FBS than most schools typically do due to being granted a waiver from the NCAA. Liberty is choosing to play as an independent, rather than pursue conference membership at this time, which makes their transition easier to handle as long as they can fill their schedule. Although Liberty will begin playing an FBS schedule this season, the Flames will not be eligible for any postseason bowl berths until the 2019 season.

Highlights of the first season at the FBS level for Liberty will include road games against Auburn, Army, and Virginia. The Flames will also play a rare in-season home-and-home set against New Mexico State, another FBS independent. Liberty’s first game as an FBS program will be played at home against Old Dominion on Sept. 1.

There is another notable change to the FBS line-up this season. Idaho is now officially an FCS program after making a rare drop down in classification. The Vandals will now play in the Big Sky Conference after previously being a football-only member of the Sun Belt Conference.

Follow @KevinOnCFB