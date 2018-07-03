Dismissed Notre Dame RB turned Penn State walk-on will have shoplifting charge dropped

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The good news just keeps pouring in for CJ Holmes.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Holmes, dismissed by Notre Dame last January, would be walking on at Penn State. Tuesday, the trigger behind the running back’s Fighting Irish dismissal is set to be put behind him as well.

Good news. The State of Indiana has filed a motion to dismiss a misdemeanor conversion (shoplifting) charge against C.J. Holmes. The former #NDFB running back was arrested Dec. 15 in Mishawaka. Holmes is reportedly joining Penn State's team as a walk on.https://t.co/xneMVTjNRe pic.twitter.com/Yj4yUEsIvz — Jude (@andrewwinn) July 3, 2018

Holmes was arrested for shoplifting last December and was subsequently suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game. That suspension ultimately gave way to the dismissal from the football program nearly a month later.

This past season in South Bend, Holmes ran for 32 yards on eight carries. The Connecticut high school product was a four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 19 running back in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

It had been reported early last month that Holmes was headed to a Mississippi junior college for the 2018 season, but those plans appear to have changed.