Wyoming starting LB Cassh Maluia arrested on DUI, other charges

Not surprisingly, a quasi-holiday weekend has resulted in the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia (pictured, No. 46) was arrested very early Saturday morning following a traffic stop initiated by the Laramie Police Department. The arresting officer charged the 19-year-old linebacker with suspicion of driving under the influence, underage consumption of alcohol and driving with no driver’s license.

No details of what led to the initial traffic stop have been divulged.

A school spokesperson declined to address, at least publicly, the off-field development. The Tribune Eagle wrote that “UW said coach Craig Bohl was out of the state recruiting this week.”

After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2016, Maluia again played in all 13 games for the Cowboys this past season. the Compton, Cali., native finished 2017 fourth on the team in tackles with 74, and was tied for fifth in passes broken up with three.

Exiting spring practice earlier this offseason, Maluia was penciled in as the Cowboys’ starting weakside linebacker.