Wyoming starting LB Cassh Maluia arrested on DUI, other charges

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, a quasi-holiday weekend has resulted in the latest resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Wyoming’s Cassh Maluia (pictured, No. 46) was arrested very early Saturday morning following a traffic stop initiated by the Laramie Police Department. The arresting officer charged the 19-year-old linebacker with suspicion of driving under the influence, underage consumption of alcohol and driving with no driver’s license.

No details of what led to the initial traffic stop have been divulged.

A school spokesperson declined to address, at least publicly, the off-field development. The Tribune Eagle wrote that “UW said coach Craig Bohl was out of the state recruiting this week.”

After appearing in 13 games as a true freshman in 2016, Maluia again played in all 13 games for the Cowboys this past season. the Compton, Cali., native finished 2017 fourth on the team in tackles with 74, and was tied for fifth in passes broken up with three.

Exiting spring practice earlier this offseason, Maluia was penciled in as the Cowboys’ starting weakside linebacker.

Lincoln Riley: Georgia not Top 5 defense if they were in Big 12

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
I believe some would call these fightin’ words.  Or were merely neck deep in the offseason, one of the two.

Georgia entered its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Oklahoma this past January with one of the top defenses in the country.  60 minutes — and two overtimes — later, the Bulldogs had allowed 48 points and 531 yards en route to a thrilling six-point win that earned UGA a spot in the national championship game.  During an interview on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM with hosts Danny Kanell and Taylor Zarzour Tuesday morning, OU head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the criticisms the Big 12’s defenses — or lack thereof, as some would say — face on a yearly basis.

To counter those critiques, Riley pointed to the very defense his Sooners statistically shredded in the Rose Bowl loss.

“You go throw Georgia’s defense, which was a top 5 ranked defense going into the Rose Bowl, you go throw them in the Big 12 every year they’re not going to be a top 5 defense,” Riley said in a quote sent to us by SiriusXM. “I mean, it’s just probably not going to happen.”

While that quote is certain to draw attention, Seth Emerson of The Athletic is here to remind everyone that there was a wee bit more to the interview than just that one sound bite currently making the rounds.

Party pooper.

We now resume your regularly scheduled offseason, already in progress…

Dismissed Notre Dame RB turned Penn State walk-on will have shoplifting charge dropped

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
The good news just keeps pouring in for CJ Holmes.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Holmes, dismissed by Notre Dame last January, would be walking on at Penn State. Tuesday, the trigger behind the running back’s Fighting Irish dismissal is set to be put behind him as well.

Holmes was arrested for shoplifting last December and was subsequently suspended from Notre Dame’s bowl game.  That suspension ultimately gave way to the dismissal from the football program nearly a month later.

This past season in South Bend, Holmes ran for 32 yards on eight carries.  The Connecticut high school product was a four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 19 running back in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

It had been reported early last month that Holmes was headed to a Mississippi junior college for the 2018 season, but those plans appear to have changed.

Illinois new home for Washington transfer Camilo Eifler

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Nearly seven weeks after leaving the Pac-12, Camilo Eifler is headed to the Big Ten.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Eifler announced that he “will be continuing my football & educational career @ The University of Illinois.” The missive comes a month and a half after the linebacker used the same social media website to announce his transfer from Washington.

Eifler will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  He will then have two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.

A four-star member of the Huskies’ 2016 recruiting class, Eifler was rated as the No. 11 outside linebacker in the country. Only one player in UW’s class that year was rated higher than the Oakland native — cornerback Byron Murphy, who earned a .9549 rating from 247Sports.com compared to Eifler’s.9368.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Eifler played in all 13 games this past season. Most of that action, though, came on special teams en route to being credited with six tackles on the year.

High school coach of four-star Penn State signee: ‘Really good chance they saved his life… was a possibility he could have died on the field’

By John TaylorJul 3, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
One member of Nana Asiedu‘s family is putting a positive spin on a devastating set of developments that impacted a touted 2018 Penn State signee.

Asiedu announced on his personal Twitter account late last month that he had been diagnosed with a genetic heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. As a result of that diagnosis, Asiedu “can longer play football anymore,” per the offensive lineman’s tweet.

According to a story in the York Daily Record, the health issue involving Asiedu’s heart was discovered by the Penn State physicians who conducted medical testing standard for all incoming Nittany Lions football players this past spring, with head coach James Franklin, along with assistant coach Matt Limegrove, flying to the player’s home state of Virginia to deliver the life-changing news in person.

Per the offensive lineman’s mother and high school coach, however, it was also life-saving news that was delivered.

“At first he was shocked, like his whole world had crashed in front of him, all that he has achieved,” the mom, Mercy Asiedu, told the Daily Record. “But we are grateful his life has been saved. When you have life, you have everything. Just thank God for his life.”

“There’s a really good chance they may have saved his life,” Joe Mangano, Asiedu’s coach at Virginia’s North Stafford High, told the newspaper, adding ominously, “there was a possibility he could have died on the field.”

The paper went on to write that “Penn State doctors have instructed Asiedu not to play pickup basketball or even work out vigorously.”

Asiedu was a four-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Virginia; and the No. 116 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only six signees in Penn State’s 23-man class this year were rated higher than Asiedu, and just three of those were on the offensive side of the ball.

Penn State will keep Asiedu on a non-football scholarship, so he won’t count against the team’s 85-man limit. He is, however, expected to be a part of the football program in an undefined capacity as he attends classes at the university.