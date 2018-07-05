Ex-Oregon coach Mike Bellotti, Seahawks great Jim Zorn to coach 2019 Polynesian Bowl

If you were a top-flight NFL player up until a few years ago, you would typically be rewarded for your stellar play with a trip to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii. Top recruits dreaming of doing just that don’t have to wait until they turn pro to go through a similar process however as the Polynesian Bowl has been a growing destination as a high school all-star game in recent years.

While big names like Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa have helped headline the event, this year the coaching staff for the two teams of recruits might perk a few ears up and show just how far the game has grown. According to a release from the organization running the game, former Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti and former Washington Redskins coach Jim Zorn have been selected as the two head coaches for the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

“The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation overnight,” Bellotti said in a statement. “I’m excited to be part of this special celebration of football and culture.”

“It’s going to be an incredible experience to coach the nation’s top players in paradise,” Zorn added. “It doesn’t get much better than football in Hawai’i.”

The game will take place on January 19, 2019 at Aloha Stadium on in Hawaii and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Four-star Alabama commit Antonio Alfano and Notre Dame pledge Zeke Correll are among the recruits who are scheduled to play in the game.