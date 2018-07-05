Jake Fromm’s hand injury described as ‘insignificant’ by Kirby Smart

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Much ado about nothing?

As most of America was knee-deep into the Fourth of July holiday, news broke that Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, he of the fishing lure-in-the-leg freak injury earlier in the summer, had suffered yet another freak water-based injury. Specifically, one of the two starting quarterbacks in the 2017 national championship game sustained a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand as a result of a wakeboarding incident.

In the ensuing furor, Fromm’s head coach assuaged any lingering angst over the development by describing the injury as “insignificant” and stated that his 2017 starter has already resumed throwing.

UGA QB Jake Fromm has a small fracture in his non throwing hand, per coach Kirby Smart. Injury described as “insignificant.” He is already throwing with it and won’t miss any summer workouts. — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) July 4, 2018

Fromm started most of his true freshman season for the Bulldogs last season as UGA ran its way to an SEC championship and, after a double-overtime win over Oklahoma in one semifinal, a spot in the College Football Playoff title game against Alabama.

While Fromm is expected to maintain that starting job — at least initially — he’ll likely be at least mildly pressed by Justin Fields, a consensus five-star 2018 signee who was the No. 2 player in the country on 247Sports.com’s composite board.