LOOK: Texas DBs Kris Boyd, B.J. Foster avoid serious injury in nasty-looking car wreck

It appears Texas’ defensive secondary has avoided what could’ve been a significant one-two hit.
UT defensive back Kris Boyd (pictured) posted photos on his personal Twitter account on the Fourth of July of a mangled vehicle that was involved in a car accident earlier in the day. Boyd was apparently a passenger in a car being driven by teammate and fellow defensive back B.J. Foster when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Despite what appeared to be heavy damage to both the front and rear of Foster’s vehicle, Boyd wrote that ‘[w]e’re doing a lot better.”
“Could’ve been gone but we are here,” the fourth-year senior added.
Boyd started 12 of 13 games for the Longhorns last season, finishing the year tops in the Big 12 in pass breakups with 15. The Associated Press named him second-team all-conference following the regular season.
A five-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Foster was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Texas and the No. 3 safety in the country. Only one player in UT’s class this year was rated higher than Foster — fellow safety Caden Sterns.
The college football personnel gods sometimes taketh… and then the same entity sometimes decides to giveth.
Earlier today, we noted that Florida Atlantic had lost a wide receiver to a business career. Not long after that note, an alert reader emailed us that Chauncey Mason is now listed on the Owls’ online roster.
An FAU spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Mason is indeed a member of Lane Kiffin‘s squad.
As Mason comes to FAU as a non-graduate transfer from Arkansas State, he’ll have to sit out the 2018 season. The running back will then have one year of eligibility remaining that he can use in 2019.
Mason, a Boynton Beach, Fla. native, played in six games as a true freshman in 2015 and didn’t record any stats; he took a redshirt for the 2016 season. In 2017, Mason’s 137 yards rushing — on 27 carries — were good for fifth on the Red Wolves. He added a pair of catches for 15 yards for good measure.
In his FAU bio, it’s noted that Mason is a “[c]ousin of former FAU players Cre’von LeBlan and Tevon Homer, both of whom played in the NFL, and [a] relative of Tre Mason, who played in both the NFL and CFL.”
After failing to make much of a mark on the field, Bobby Mitchell is set to kickstart his career off of it.
Citing a team source, the Palm Beach Post is reporting that Mitchell has decided to leave the Florida Atlantic football program. The Post wrote that Mitchell “was looking to pursue a business career and wanted to ‘go out on top’ after the Owls went 11-3 last season.”
The upcoming season would’ve been the 24-year-old redshirt senior’s final year of eligibility.
Mitchell was a three-star member of FAU’s 2013 recruiting class who took a greyshirt before officially joining the Owls for the 2014 season. He originally came to FAU as a defensive back before moving to wide receiver.
The 6-3 Mitchell leaves FAU having never caught a pass in his collegiate career.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has suffered a broken left (non-throwing) hand in a “freak” accident, according to a report from UGASports.com.
According to the report, Fromm was out with a group of friends on Lake Burton in northwest Georgia on Monday when a rope tugging a would-be wakeboarder snapped forward onto the boat and hit a seated Fromm’s left hand. The report states Fromm will be in a splint for “a couple weeks” and will throw in the Bulldogs’ 7-on-7 program on Thursday.
Fromm posted a photo of himself wake surfing last month.
Monday’s incident is also not the first time this summer Fromm suffered a freak water-related injury. An avid fisherman, Fromm posted a Snapchat story in May of himself seeking medical attention after getting a fishing lure lodged inside his leg.
A rising sophomore, Fromm ascended to Georgia’s starting role in 2017 after an injury the Dogs’ starting sophomore quarterback in Jacob Eason. After Eason injured his knee in the opener against Appalachian State, Fromm took the job and never gave it back, hitting 181-of-291 passes (62.2 percent) for 2,615 yards (9.0 per attempt) with 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions in leading the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship since 2005 and on the brink of their first national title since 1980.
He now has to fend of a true freshman challenger of his own in 5-star signee Justin Fields. It appears Fromm can help his chances by staying on dry land.