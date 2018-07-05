LOOK: Texas DBs Kris Boyd, B.J. Foster avoid serious injury in nasty-looking car wreck

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Texas’ defensive secondary has avoided what could’ve been a significant one-two hit.

UT defensive back Kris Boyd (pictured) posted photos on his personal Twitter account on the Fourth of July of a mangled vehicle that was involved in a car accident earlier in the day. Boyd was apparently a passenger in a car being driven by teammate and fellow defensive back B.J. Foster when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Despite what appeared to be heavy damage to both the front and rear of Foster’s vehicle, Boyd wrote that ‘[w]e’re doing a lot better.”

“Could’ve been gone but we are here,” the fourth-year senior added.

Our angels had they hands over us today @nofear_2 Got rear ended and smashed! We’re doing a lot better. Thank you to those who reached out. Could’ve been gone but we here.🤞🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2TuHaMyZLS — kris boyd™ (@kris23db) July 5, 2018

Boyd started 12 of 13 games for the Longhorns last season, finishing the year tops in the Big 12 in pass breakups with 15. The Associated Press named him second-team all-conference following the regular season.

A five-star member of the Longhorns’ 2018 recruiting class, Foster was rated as the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Texas and the No. 3 safety in the country. Only one player in UT’s class this year was rated higher than Foster — fellow safety Caden Sterns.