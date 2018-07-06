Coaches fund gives $10,000 to 2018 Cal signee who suffered significant, serious spinal cord injury

Even if it’s just a sliver, there’s some good news for one Cal football player dealing with a devastating health issue.

In mid-June, Chris Fatilua, a 2018 Cal signee, suffered what was described as a significant and serious spinal cord injury as the result of an unspecified accident. After undergoing a life-saving surgical procedure at a California hospital, Fatilua has since been transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

To help defray the rising medical costs, the College Football Assistance Fund announced Thursday that Fatilua has been given a $10,000 grant from the organization. The CFA Fund also noted in its release that “[t]hose able to assist can make donations at http://www.CFAFund.org, which will be put in a restricted fund for Chris and his family.”

The CFAF was founded in 2010, and is described as “a group of collegiate coaches and athletic administrators concerned about the limited resources available to injured football players. Major donors include some of today’s top college football coaches and Bowls.” In early August of last year, the organization donated $10,000 to Kaleop Naotala, the Hawaii football player who was seriously injured in a diving accident on Waikiki Beach.

Below are the statements sent out regarding the grant given this year to Fatilua.

CHRIS FATILUA SR.

“I would like to especially thank the College Football Assistance Fund on donating to assist my son in his recovery from a very tragic injury. As a single father raising four kids, while working, and

now caring for Chris as he goes through rehabilitation in another state, it’s tough. The kindness shown to our family is very humbling.

Also, special thanks to Coach Wilcox, Coach Sirmon, Coach Tuioti and the entire Cal Bear family. They have been a true blessing. On behalf of the Fatiluas, we would like to say Thank You and God Bless you all.”

CAL HEAD FOOTBALL COACH JUSTIN WILCOX

“I’m so thankful that the College Football Assistance Fund has stepped in to help Chris as he recovers from this critical injury. We are so thankful that such an organization exists in our sport to support these young men and their families when they need it most.”

CAL ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JIM KNOWLTON

“The University of California, Berkeley is very appreciative that the College Football Assistance Fund has reached out to help Chris. I know his family is very grateful of the tremendous support and outreach during this difficult circumstance.”