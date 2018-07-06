Getty Images

Report: West Virginia transfer Adam Shuler not yet enrolled at Florida

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
As far as summer developments go, this is certainly a mildly interesting one.

On June 11, Adam Shuler took to Twitter to announce that he was transferring to Florida, a move that came four months after he decided to leave West Virginia. Earlier this week, the Gators released an updated football roster and the defensive lineman’s name wasn’t among those listed on it.

Why? Shuler is not enrolled in classes, per Robbie Andreu of the Gainesville Sun, leaving his status for the upcoming season very much up in the air.

As a graduate transfer, Shuler, who has two years of eligibility remaining, would be eligible to play immediately for the Gators in 2018. What the holdup is in enrolling in graduate school is unknown at the moment.

Shuler, a three-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2015 recruiting class, started 10 games this past season. In 12 games, Shuler’s three sacks were tied for third on the team while his eight tackles for loss were good for solo third.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Shuler played in 12 games for WVU.

Four-star QB-turned-minor league baseball player has football offers from three SEC schools

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Yet another athlete is looking to follow in the football footsteps of Chris Weinke and Brandon Weeden.

Cord Sandberg signed with Mississippi State as a four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2013 recruiting class. However, after being selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft later that year, he opted to ditch college football in favor of a professional baseball contract that included a $775,000 signing bonus.

After six seasons in the minors, and never advancing higher than what was essentially a two-year stint at the Double-A level, the 23-year-old Sandberg announced this week that he had decided to retire from baseball. Simultaneously, the former standout quarterback confirmed to the Reading Eagle that he will attempt to restart his football career at the collegiate level.

“If I stuck with baseball, there was that potential for what if,” Sandberg told the Eagle. “I know with this I gave everything I have to baseball. It came time for a decision to move forward with another sport.”

The interest is already there from Power Five programs in another sport as, per Sandberg, he has received a scholarship offer from Auburn and a pair of offers to be a preferred walk-on at two other SEC schools — Florida and LSU. The Gators are coached by Dan Mullen, who was the head coach with the Bulldogs when Sandberg signed with MSU in the winter of 2013.

Sandberg plans on picking a school in relatively short order so that he can enroll in classes no later than Aug. 20. The newspaper writes that “Sandberg figures he’ll use the upcoming season to get reacquainted with being under center with an eye toward playing the following year.”

In other words, Sandberg would use 2018 as a redshirt season wherever he lands, and would then have four years of eligibility at his disposal moving forward.

Coming out of high school in Bradenton, Fla., Sandberg was rated as the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country. Only three signees in MSU’s class that year were rated higher than Sandberg — defensive end Chris Jones, safety Ashton Shumpert and wide receiver Fred Ross.

In nearly 500 games at the minor league level, Sandberg, a center fielder, was a career .243 hitter with 29 home runs and 173 RBI. He finishes with a slash line of .243/.298/.348.

QB Keon Howard announces departure from Southern Miss

By John TaylorJul 6, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
At least some of the mystery surrounding the quarterback position at Southern Miss has dissipated.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Keon Howard announced that he has decided “to not continue my education and football career at The University of Southern Mississippi.” No specific reason for the abrupt departure was given.

It’s assumed that the junior will transfer to another football program, although the quarterback didn’t specifically state that in his social media missive.

Howard engaged in a quarterback competition this past spring with touted junior college transfer Jack Abraham, while Kwadra Griggs, the part-time starter in 2017, continued his recovery from injury.

In 2017, Howard started six games at quarterback for the Golden Eagles — he started another at wide receiver as well.  Howard started the opener but was replaced by Griggs in the second half of that contest, with the latter going on to start the next three games before going down with a wrist injury.  Howard started five straight in place of the injured Griggs, but then was replaced the last third of the season after Griggs got healthy.

For the year, Howard completed 96 of his 170 passes for 1,199 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding 181 yards on 54 carries.  For his career, it was 1,564 yards, nine touchdowns and nine picks.

Former Michigan State hero Jalen Watts-Jackson transferring to Air Force but giving up football

By Bryan FischerJul 5, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
If you ask anybody in the state of Michigan who Jalen Watts-Jackson is, you’ll likely get two very different reaction depending on whether their allegiance tilts toward Big Blue in Ann Arbor or Michigan State in East Lansing. After all, the former defensive back from Detroit was responsible for one of the most memorable plays in college football history when he scooped up a fumbled punt against Michigan and captured an improbable win in walk-off fashion for the Spartans:

While he’ll never have to buy a meal or drink around East Lansing ever again thanks just to that play, Watts-Jackson’s career after crossing the goal line at the Big House has never gotten back on track. He had to undergo surgery after fracturing his hip in the aftermath of the play and played in just 15 games the past two seasons before announcing a graduate transfer in the spring.

Now we know where Watts-Jackson is headed: Air Force. Only he won’t be in Colorado Springs to play football, but rather to become an officer in the military.

“I am going into the Air Force. I was raised that it is a good idea to serve your country. I have family members that have served this county including my dad. So I am excited to serve this nation,” Watts-Jackson told SpartanNation.com on, quite fittingly, the 4th of July. “My focus is going to be on Cyber System Operations and security.  I am taking classes right now to get all of my (computer security) certifications.  I have been thinking about it for some time now.”

Congrats to Watts-Jackson on his new pursuit at the Academy, something even Michigan fans will be able to applaud him for even if it brings up a few bad memories from 2015.

Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t the only five-star freshman who considered transferring from Alabama last year

By Bryan FischerJul 5, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only five-star freshman in Alabama’s backfield who considered a transfer out of Tuscaloosa prior to a starring role in the team’s national championship run last season.

Sitting down with his hometown newspaper The San Fransisco Chronicle this summer, Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris revealed that he too thought about transferring from the school in search of more playing time after an up-and-down campaign as a true freshman. Ultimately though, will return to the program after talking with several key people close to him because he thinks the school gives him the best spot to play in the NFL.

“The only thing I can tell you is, I hope I’m on the field more,” Harris said of the upcoming 2018 campaign before discussing his first season with the team. “Last year was the worst feeling. That whole season was mentally challenging.”

Harris signed with the Tide as the No. 1 player in the country according to most recruiting services and was expected to push for carries early despite a crowded running backs room. Things didn’t quite play out that way however, as he saw some success early during a few blowouts but was relatively unused until busting out 64 yards on the ground against Georgia in the title game to help spark the team’s comeback. It seems that kind of effort on the big stage led to a meeting with Nick Saban that helped keep him in the fold at Alabama, per the Chronicle: 

Harris met with then-running backs coach Burton Burns after the season and had two one-on-one meetings with Saban in the spring. Saban reminded Harris he needs to polish his pass-blocking skills, he said, though Saban also acknowledged Harris’ frustration and told him, “You’re going to play a lot this year.”

We’ll see just how much Harris winds up playing as Saban and the rest of the coaching staff manage an embarrassment of riches in the backfield, not just with Tagovailoa and fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts, but a position group at running back that also includes senior Damien Harris and junior Josh Jacobs.