West Virginia continues Heisman push for Will Grier with new website

We’ve seen players jump out to a hot start during the season and mockingly get dubbed the September Heisman winner but we’re not sure if anybody’s really gone for the award quite so hard in July. Such might be the case with West Virginia and quarterback Will Grier though, who unveiled their next step in a Heisman marketing campaign on Saturday with the debut of a new website.

For Mountaineers fans and others who can’t get enough of No. 7’s story, that address would be: www.Grier7Heisman.com.

It’s a pretty slick design featuring all the usual bits of stats, family stories, preseason honors and the like. It comes hot on the heels of the school releasing a highlight video for Grier earlier in the week as a precursor for the full-on campaign.

The signal-caller, who transferred to the school from Florida, is the second-leading returning passer in FBS but still faces a bit of an uphill battle to actually win the award in 2018 (fancy marketing aside). In some of the latest preseason odds from Las Vegas for the Heisman, Grier was installed at 20-1 in a grouping with fellow QB’s like Penn State’s Trace McSorley and Washington’s Jake Browning among others — well behind those such as Stanford’s Bryce Love or even Alabama’s quasi-starter Tua Tagovailoa.

If West Virginia can get out to a hot start and remain in the running for the Big 12 title though, Grier certainly has a shot at winning the award. His play on the field, much more so than these types of campaigns, will do the most talking when it comes time to vote in November and December.