You’ll never guess who tops Phil Steele’s preseason top 25

You may or may not realize it, but the 2018 college football season is practically here. The SEC and Big 12 begin Media Days Season next week. Watch List Season begins next week as well. The AP will release its top 25 within a number of weeks.
We got our first puff of white smoke Monday with the release of Phil Steele’s preseason top 25. Steele touts his preseason rankings as the most accurate predictor of the AP’s top 25, so take this as your unofficial pre-pre-season rankings.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Washington
5. Georgia
6. Wisconsin
7. Miami
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma
10. Texas
11. Michigan
12. Penn State
13. Michigan State
14. Boise State
15. Stanford
16. USC
17. Florida
18. Florida State
19. Auburn
20. TCU
21. Mississippi State
22. Utah
23. Boston College
24. Oregon
25. Arkansas State
Bigger shock: Texas in the top 10 or Boston College and Arkansas State in the rankings ahead of UCF?