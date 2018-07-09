Getty Images

You’ll never guess who tops Phil Steele’s preseason top 25

By Zach BarnettJul 9, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
You may or may not realize it, but the 2018 college football season is practically here. The SEC and Big 12 begin Media Days Season next week. Watch List Season begins next week as well. The AP will release its top 25 within a number of weeks.

We got our first puff of white smoke Monday with the release of Phil Steele’s preseason top 25. Steele touts his preseason rankings as the most accurate predictor of the AP’s top 25, so take this as your unofficial pre-pre-season rankings.

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Washington
5. Georgia
6. Wisconsin
7. Miami
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma
10. Texas
11. Michigan
12. Penn State
13. Michigan State
14. Boise State
15. Stanford
16. USC
17. Florida
18. Florida State
19. Auburn
20. TCU
21. Mississippi State
22. Utah
23. Boston College
24. Oregon
25. Arkansas State

Bigger shock: Texas in the top 10 or Boston College and Arkansas State in the rankings ahead of UCF?

Former Georgia linebacker helping family of injured Southern WR Devon Gales move into donated new home


By Zach BarnettJul 9, 2018, 4:21 PM EDT
You may recall the sad saga of Southern wide receiver Devon Gales. Gales fractured his C6 vertebrae in a game at Georgia way back in 2015, and has remained in Georgia ever since, rehabbing himself to the point where he has regained the ability to walk.

Now close to three years since the injury, Gales remains in Georgia, in the Atlanta area, and is wheelchair bound. Close to 18 months ago, Georgia launched a fundraising drive to build the Gales family a new house.

Somewhere along the way, the project stalled. All the while, the Gales family tried to make the best of it. Gales settled into the Shepherd Center in metro Atlanta, and his mother Tish and two siblings moved to Georgia to be with him, while Gales’s father, remained in his job with UPS in Baton Rouge, La., waiting for the family to secure a home in Georgia before he transferred.

Former state senator Jim Butterworth heard about the lack of progress on the Gales family home and put in a call to former Georgia linebacker Whit Marshall, whose family business was behind a development in the Atlanta suburb of Jefferson. The Gales family had their pick of available lots, and the homebuilder, Pavan Homes, would donate a specially-designed, wheelchair-accessible home.

“I kept asking the same thing: So, it’s donated?” Gales’s mother told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Y’all are just going to let me choose? I’m like ‘Oh, my God.’”

It will still be months before the home is built and ready for the family to move in, but the ball is finally moving.

“This is the breakthrough I’ve been waiting on,” Tish said.

 

Texas A&M, Arizona State schedule future home-and-home series

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 9, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
If you feel as though we do not have enough SEC vs. Pac-12 matchups, then Texas A&M and Arizona State have you taken care of. The two schools have agreed to a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2026 and 2027.

Texas A&M will host Arizona State in Kyle Field for the first meeting on September 12, 2026. The Aggies will then visit the Sun Devils the following season in Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

The announced games will satisfy Texas A&M’s non-conference scheduling obligation to include at least one power conference opponent on the schedule for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Texas A&M now has that requirement satisfied through the 2027 season. The Aggies will play Clemson this season and again in 2019, followed by a home-and-home series with Colorado in 2020 and 2021, Miami in 2022 and 2023, and Notre Dame in 2024 and 2025. The Pac-12 has no such requirement of its members at this time.

Arizona State and Texas A&M have met just once before, with a showdown in the 2015 season opener in Houston. Texas A&M pulled away from the No. 15 Sun Devils in a 38-17 victory.

It is worth a quick reminder, just for kicks perhaps, that former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, is now the head coach at Arizona State’s rival, Arizona. This is little more than a convenient coincidence that may or may not mean anything, depending on how deep you want to dive.

Oklahoma shows off brand new Jordan branded uniforms

Oklahoma Athletics
By Kevin McGuireJul 9, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
Oklahoma is the next school to suit up with the Jordan Jumpman logo on its football uniform starting this season, and the Sooners showed off what the new uniforms will look like. Thankfully, you’ll barely be able to tell the difference between these football uniforms and any others previously worn by the Big 12 program.

The look is still the same as you would expect from Oklahoma with the standard home and away uniforms, but you may have caught a glimpse of a white helmet in the video reveal. In fact, there are multiple helmets shown off in the video reveal. In addition to the standard uniform, there will be two helmets with a stripe down the middle. It looks as though Oklahoma will have four uniform combinations to choose from this fall, which of course does not include the possibilities of mixing and matching uniform elements and helmets.

All of the looks shown off mimic recent looks, both standard and alternate, worn by the Sooners within the last few years. There may be some mild differences that would be revealed during a closer inspection, but the basic premises seen in the past few years appears to be sticking around for another year in Norman.

Oklahoma joins Michigan and North Carolina in being outfitted for football by the Jordan Brand division of Nike.

Alabama dismisses LB VanDarius Cowan following misdemeanor assault charge

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 9, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has been dismissed from the football program a week after being charged for a misdemeanor assault charge was filed against him. Alabama announced the dismissal Monday morning with a brief statement.

“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules,” a statement from Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”

According to Tuscaloosa News, Cowan was arrested following an incident at a Tuscaloosa bar last month. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault after being accused of punching a 26-year old man in the face. The alleged victim of the alleged assault claims he did nothing to provoke Cowan. He was later treated for seven stitches on his lip and he suffered a broken tooth and nerve damage.

Cowan was a four-star recruit of Alabama in the Class of 2017 out of the state of Florida. Rivals ranked Cowan as the 13th-best player in the state of Florida and the seventh outside linebacker in the nation.

As a freshman last season, Cowan appeared in seven games and recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist). Cowan likely would have competed for some playing time this fall for the Crimson Tide, although the depth at linebacker is pretty stacked in Tuscaloosa.