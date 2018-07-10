Iowa State unveils new uniforms

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Iowa State’s colors are red — err, cardinal — and yellow — or, excuse me gold. That color scheme sometimes made the Cyclones dress like the official football team of McDonald’s, especially when they wore gold pants under cardinal jerseys with a pair of golden arches on each shoulder.

Those days are now over.

Iowa State on Tuesday unveiled a new uniform set, which will feature a solid cardinal set, a solid white set and a solid black set. Presumably each uniform can mix and match elements from the others, but gone are the gold pants and the alternate gold tops.

It’s always dangerous to judge a uniform before it hits the field of play, but the initial thought here at CFT HQ is that the all-white look is the runaway winner.