Suspended USC WR Joseph Lewis finishes 21-day jail sentence

The waiting game continues for Joseph Lewis, but the erstwhile USC wide receiver can quite possibly see some light at the end of the banishment tunnel. Maybe.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lewis completed a 21-day sentence late last week and was released from jail Friday. Lewis reached a plea agreement in late May and pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery in connection to an arrest this offseason.

In addition to the jail term, Lewis was also ordered to serve 36 months of summary probation; prohibited from owning, using or possessing firearm for a period of 10 years; required to enroll in a weekly domestic violence treatment program for a period of one year; and is prohibited from both coming within 100 yards of the victim and contacting her.

In late February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue a felony charge against the USC receiver after he was arrested on one count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. At the time, though, it was reported that the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether misdemeanor charges would arise from the arrest.

Not long after, the city attorney’s office filed five misdemeanor counts against Lewis. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents in February, and included three counts of domestic battery with an injury, false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.

In the wake of the arrest, Lewis was suspended from the football team and his name removed from the roster. The Times wrote that “[a] USC spokesman said Friday that Lewis’ status with the team hasn’t changed and he remains off the roster.”

Lewis has stated in the past that he is hopeful he’ll be permitted to rejoin the team before the start of the upcoming season.

A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He had been expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season, although the off-field situation will obviously be a factor in that.