One four-star December signee for Alabama enrolls at Mississippi JUCO

One member of Alabama’s most recent recruiting class is no more.

In December of last year, Jordan Davis signed on as an early piece of the defending national champion’s Class of 2018. Expected to enroll at UA early, Davis has instead enrolled at a junior college, Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College head coach Glenn Davis confirmed to al.com Tuesday.

No specific reason for this particular turn of events was given, although it’s highly likely that academics were involved in the decision.

Davis was a consensus four-star signee, rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 6 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Tennessee; and the No. 108 player overall on that recruiting website’s composite board. Only two defensive linemen in the Tide’s class this year — Eyabi Anoma and Stephon Wynn — were rated higher than Davis.

At least for now, the plan is for Davis to play one season at the junior college level before heading to Tuscaloosa.