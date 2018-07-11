Tim Tebow to be inducted into Florida’s Ring of Honor during LSU game this October

Nearly a decade after last playing there, Tim Tebow is set to take his rightful place of honor in The Swamp.

Florida announced Wednesday that Tebow will be inducted into the university’s Football Ring of Honor during the LSU game Oct. 6. During Tebow’s four years in Gainesville (2006-09), the Gators went 3-1 against the Tigers, including a 2-0 mark at home.

Tebow’s name will be unveiled and displayed in the north endzone of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the gameday ceremony. Tebow will join five other former Gators who have already been inducted into the Ring of Honor — Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

“I am so humbled and thankful to be able to receive this blessing, being inducted into the Ring of Honor,” Tebow said in a statement. “I know in my heart that I truly couldn’t have done it without amazing coaches and teammates who loved and sacrificed for each other so that we could accomplish our goals.

“Loving Florida wasn’t just something I did for four years, but it has been a lifelong passion. I want to thank the University of Florida and all the fans for making Gator Nation so special. I was born a Gator, I played as a Gator, and I’ll always be a Gator!

“God Bless and Go Gators!”

A three-time Heisman finalist, Tebow became the first sophomore to claim the trophy when he won the award in 2007. The two-time national champion was also a two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the first player in NCAA history to rush and pass for 20 or more touchdowns in the same season.

In addition to his role as an SEC Network analyst, Tebow is also a minor league baseball player in the New York Mets organization.