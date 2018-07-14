Former Gamecock guarantees South Carolina victory over Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off an SEC championship and came excruciatingly close to a long-awaited national championship last season. Despite the rise of the Georgia program under Kirby Smart, one former South Carolina player is calling his shot and predicting a Gamecocks victory over the Bulldogs in Week 2.

Tori Gurley, who played tight end for the Gamecocks from 2008 to 2010 and was a part of the SEC East Division championship team in 2010, called for the South Carolina win over Georgia while appearing on The Pine Finebaum Show on SEC Network.

“There’s a lot of things I see in Georgia where they can be beaten in Week 2,” Gurley said. “That’s something I’m going to guarantee, that South Carolina gets the win in Williams-Brice.”

As noted by Gurley, the game will be played at South Carolina in Week 2. South Carolina does appear to have one of the better offenses the program has had in recent years under Will Muschamp, and the Gamecocks may be decent on defense as well. Beating Georgia certainly will not be easy, but South Carolina did play one of the better games Georgia saw form an opponent last season, so the idea of South Carolina scoring a big win is not out of the question.

Many have pegged South Carolina as a bit of a wild card in the SEC East this season, and a win against Georgia would give the Gamecocks a leg up in the division essentially right out of the gate.

