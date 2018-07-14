Former top WR recruit Demetris Robertson announces transfer to Georgia

Years after losing out on a recruiting battle to Cal, Georgia is finally bringing Demetris Robertson to Athens. The former top-receiver recruit announced he will transfer to Georgia to continue his college football career. The announcement came in the form of a video posted on YouTube.

Robertson announced his intent to transfer from Cal last month. It was immediately believed Georgia could be a favorite to land the transfer wide receiver, with Robertson being a native of Georgia and the rise of the Bulldogs the last couple of seasons. When Robertson was initially being recruited out of high school, Georgia lost out to Cal in a recruiting battle that also included Notre Dame.

This time around, Robertson still had plenty of options to consider for his next stop in college football. With as much talent and potential as Robertson has to offer, that was to be expected. In the end, Robertson has decided to stay home and play for a program that appears to be ready to compete for SEC and national titles for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Robertson will have to sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will return in 2019 with two years of eligibility to use.

