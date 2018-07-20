Mizzou QB Drew Lock, Alabama DL Raekwon Davis headline preseason All-SEC team

The preseason hype surrounding Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is certainly not slowing down upon the conclusion of SEC Media Days.

The senior who finished last season on the All-SEC First Team finds himself in the exact same position on the media’s annual preseason list of top players from the league. Lock, a potential first-rounder, edged out Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham (second team) and both Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald (third team). While the SEC has been knocked for quarterback play in the past, that is certainly not the case in 2018 given the depth that is apparent from the preseason teams, which doesn’t even include others like Ole Miss’ signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu.

Leading the way on defense was, not surprisingly, several Alabama stars. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson, plus defensive back Deionte Thompson were all on the first team All-SEC defense. All told, 13 Crimson Tide players were named to one of the three teams, a mark followed closely by Georgia (12), Auburn (9) and Florida (8).

The full set of three preseason teams are below:

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Damien Harris (Alabama), Benny Snell Jr. (Kentucky)

WR: A.J. Brown (Ole Miss),Deebo Samuel (South Carolina)

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri)

OL: Jonah Williams (Alabama), Greg Little (Ole Miss), Martez Ivey (Florida), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Ross Pierschbacher (Alabama)

Second-Team

QB: Jarrett Stidham

RB: D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M)

WR: Terry Godwin (Georgia), Ryan Davis (Auburn)

TE: Isaac Nauta (Georgia)

OL: Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Lester Cotton (Alabama), Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas), Garrett Brumfield (LSU), Lamont Gaillard (Georgia)

Third-Team

QB: Nick Fitzgerald, Jake Fromm

RB: Aeris Williams (Mississippi State), Jordan Scarlett (Florida)

WR: Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), Emanuel Hall (Missouri)

TE: C.J. Conrad (Kentucky)

OL: Matt Womack (Alabama), Zack Bailey (South Carolina), Javon Patterson (Ole Miss), Marquel Harrell (Auburn), Erik McCoy (Texas A&M)

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL: Raekwon Davis, Cece Jefferson (Florida), Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)

LB: Devin White (LSU), Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson

DB: Deandre Baker (Georgia), Greedy Williams (LSU), J.R. Reed (Georgia), Deionte Thompson

Second-Team

DL: Jonathan Ledbetter (Georgia), Terry Beckner (Missouri), Derrick Brown (Auburn), Isaiah Buggs (Alabama)

LB: Josh Allen (Kentucky), Deshaun Davis (Auburn), D’Andre Walker (Georgia)

DB: Mike Edwards (Kentucky), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida), Jamel Dean (Auburn), CJ Henderson (Florida)

Third-Team

DL: Dontavius Russell (Auburn), Rashard Lawrence (LSU), Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M), Landis Durham (Texas A&M)

LB: Dylan Moses (Alabama), David Reese (Florida), De’Jon Harris (Arkansas)

DB: Mark McLaurin (Mississippi State), Marco Wilson (Florida), Javaris Davis (Auburn), Santos Ramirez (Arkansas)

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P: Corey Fatony, Missouri

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS/AP: Deebo Samuel

Second-Team

P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia

AP: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Third-Team

P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS: Trevon Diggs

AP: Kadarius Toney, Florida