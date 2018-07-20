Getty Images

Surprise, surprise: Alabama is the media’s pick to win SEC, Georgia to repeat in SEC East

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
The pick is in and it’s the same as it ever was.

To the surprise of nobody, defending national champion Alabama was the media’s pick to win the SEC (and SEC West) according to the conference’s annual media poll that was released on Friday morning. While that’s obviously following conventional wisdom given how often Nick Saban has his team in Atlanta for the annual title game, the league office notes that the media has successfully predicted the SEC champion only six times since 1992.

Such was the case last year with Alabama being picked to win the conference but Georgia emerging as the SEC champion. Overall, the Crimson Tide received 193 votes to be crowned champion, while the Bulldogs came in second with a very nice 69 votes. Auburn received 14 votes to win the league, followed by four for South Carolina, two for Florida and one each for Mississippi State and Missouri.

Alabama was also picked to win the SEC West with 263 first place votes, followed by Auburn (19), Mississippi State (2), Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Georgia is considered top dog (or is it dawg?) in the SEC East with 271 first place votes. South Carolina (8), Florida (4), Missouri, Kentucky (which got one first place vote), Tennessee (also a singular first place vote) and Vanderbilt rounded out the order of predicted finish.

Mizzou QB Drew Lock, Alabama DL Raekwon Davis headline preseason All-SEC team

By Bryan FischerJul 20, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
The preseason hype surrounding Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is certainly not slowing down upon the conclusion of SEC Media Days.

The senior who finished last season on the All-SEC First Team finds himself in the exact same position on the media’s annual preseason list of top players from the league. Lock, a potential first-rounder, edged out Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham (second team) and both Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald (third team). While the SEC has been knocked for quarterback play in the past, that is certainly not the case in 2018 given the depth that is apparent from the preseason teams, which doesn’t even include others like Ole Miss’ signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu.

Leading the way on defense was, not surprisingly, several Alabama stars. Defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson, plus defensive back Deionte Thompson were all on the first team All-SEC defense. All told, 13 Crimson Tide players were named to one of the three teams, a mark followed closely by Georgia (12), Auburn (9) and Florida (8).

The full set of three preseason teams are below:

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Damien Harris (Alabama), Benny Snell Jr. (Kentucky)

WR: A.J. Brown (Ole Miss),Deebo Samuel (South Carolina)

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri)

OL: Jonah Williams (Alabama), Greg Little (Ole Miss), Martez Ivey (Florida),  Trey Smith (Tennessee), Ross Pierschbacher (Alabama)                            

Second-Team

QBJarrett Stidham                     

RB: D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Trayveon Williams (Texas A&M)

WR: Terry Godwin (Georgia), Ryan Davis (Auburn)

TE: Isaac Nauta (Georgia)    

OLAndrew Thomas (Georgia), Lester Cotton (Alabama), Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas), Garrett Brumfield (LSU), Lamont Gaillard (Georgia)                                   

Third-Team

QB: Nick Fitzgerald, Jake Fromm                                             

RBAeris Williams (Mississippi State), Jordan Scarlett (Florida)   

WR: Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), Emanuel Hall (Missouri)           

TE: C.J. Conrad (Kentucky)                       

OLMatt Womack (Alabama), Zack Bailey (South Carolina), Javon Patterson (Ole Miss), Marquel Harrell (Auburn), Erik McCoy (Texas A&M)  

DEFENSE

First-Team

DLRaekwon Davis, Cece Jefferson (Florida), Montez Sweat (Mississippi State), Jeffery Simmons (Mississippi State)                     

LB: Devin White (LSU), Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson                     

DB: Deandre Baker (Georgia), Greedy Williams (LSU), J.R. Reed (Georgia), Deionte Thompson             

Second-Team

DLJonathan Ledbetter (Georgia), Terry Beckner (Missouri), Derrick Brown (Auburn), Isaiah Buggs (Alabama)        

LB: Josh Allen (Kentucky), Deshaun Davis (Auburn), D’Andre Walker (Georgia)         

DBMike Edwards (Kentucky), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Florida), Jamel Dean (Auburn), CJ Henderson (Florida)

Third-Team

DL: Dontavius Russell (Auburn), Rashard Lawrence (LSU), Marlon Davidson (Auburn), Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M), Landis Durham (Texas A&M) 

LB: Dylan Moses (Alabama), David Reese (Florida), De’Jon Harris (Arkansas)                         

DBMark McLaurin (Mississippi State), Marco Wilson (Florida), Javaris Davis (Auburn), Santos Ramirez (Arkansas)                      

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P: Corey Fatony, Missouri                                    

PKRodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                         

RS/AP: Deebo Samuel

Second-Team

P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina                                  

PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M                                          

RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia                  

APTrevon Diggs, Alabama                 

Third-Team

P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU   

PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS: Trevon Diggs  

APKadarius Toney, Florida   

Three-star 2019 decommits from Rutgers after brother’s dismissal

By John TaylorJul 20, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
A burgeoning off-field scandal has cost Rutgers a future football prospect.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that sophomore linebacker Brendan Devera was one of two players who had been dismissed from Chris Ash‘s football program. While the stated reason given at the time was unspecified violations of team rules, it was subsequently learned that Devera was one of eight Scarlet Knight football players being investigated for fraudulent use of credit cards.

Thursday, Tyler Devera, a Class of 2019 tight end, confirmed to nj.com that he had decommitted from RU. Tyler, if you hadn’t surmised by now, is Brendan’s younger brother, and confirmed that the development involving his sibling triggered his decision.

“Definitely what happened with my brother and everything,” Tyler Devera stated when asked why he had decommitted. “He was a big factor into why I wanted to go there.

“None of the coaches have contacted me since he’s been removed from the team to even say we still want you or anything like that. They just kind of led me away and made me feel like I wasn’t wanted there.”

Devera, a three-star 2019 prospect who 247Sports.com‘s composite board lists as the No. 77 tight end in next year’s class, had committed to the Scarlet Knights June 21, the same day he took an unofficial visit to the school. In addition to RU, the Bergen Catholic (NJ) high schooler holds offers from, among others, Air Force, Buffalo, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion, UMass and Western Michigan.

Rutgers was Devera’s only Power Five offer, although schools such as Boston College, Minnesota and Penn State have expressed interest.

More than five dozen tight ends land on Mackey Award watch list

By John TaylorJul 20, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
If you’re a college football fan, there’s nearly a 50-50 chance that you’ll find one of your team’s players on this latest watch list installment.

The Mackey Award is next up to do the preseason deed, with the hardware going to the nation’s top tight end announcing a 64-player watch list Friday morning.  Unlike most other awards, not a single semifinalist from a year ago are up for the award won by Arkansas’ Mark Andrews in 2017.

A total of five teams placed two players on the list, with three of those coming from — surprise!!! — the Big Ten.  Iowa (Noah Fant, TJ Hockenson), Michigan (Zach Gentry, Sean McKeon) and Wisconsin (Zander Neuville, Kyle Penniston) represent that Midwest conference, while Louisville (Kemari Averett, Micky Crum) and South Carolina (KC Crosby, account for the other.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the initial watch list, followed by the SEC (nine), ACC (seven), Pac-12 (seven), Mountain West (six) and Sun Belt (five).  There are four watch listers each hailing from the AAC, Big 12 and MAC, while Conference USA placed three.  There are also three tight ends from football independents.

Below is the complete 2018 John Mackey Award preseason watch list:



Mike MacIntyre, other Colorado officials dropped from lawsuit involving ex-Buffs assistant

By John TaylorJul 20, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Thursday was a very good day on the legal front for Colorado University.

In early September, Pamela Fine, the woman who alleged she was abused by former Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver in which she alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress perpetrated by Tumpkin.  Additionally, she levied claims of negligence and civil conspiracy against head coach Mike MacIntyre, athletic director Rick George, chancellor Phil DiStefano and president Bruce Benson.

Thursday, the Boulder Daily Camera reported, all four of the CU officials, including MacIntyre, have been dismissed from the case by the federal judge presiding over the lawsuit.  The judge, William J. Martinez, “granted motions by the remaining defendants to dismiss the lawsuit against them, ruling that the university did not owe Fine a legal obligation because she was not affiliated with the school,” the Daily Camera wrote.

The portion of the lawsuit involving Tumpkin remains in place.

CU announced Jan. 27 of last year that Tumpkin, the Buffs’ safeties coach, had “resigned” his position in the midst of domestic violence allegations and was subsequently charged with multiple counts of assault.  Fine, Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend, had accused MacIntyre’s assistant of multiple acts of domestic violence dating back to 2015 and as recently as November of last year.  She obtained a permanent restraining order against Tumpkin, of which the university became aware Jan. 6 and initially triggered a suspension.

Despite knowledge of allegations that reportedly included 80 episodes of abuse — according to the alleged victim, she first went to MacIntyre’s wife — all parties, including the coach, his athletic director and his chancellor, agreed that Tumpkin would call the defensive plays in CU’s Dec. 29, 2016, bowl game in place of Jim Leavitt, who had taken the coordinator job at Oregon.  CU subsequently defended their actions, and MacIntyre did the same.

CU hired an outside law firm to investigate the program’s and university’s handling of the allegations, finding in part that MacIntyre was informed by Fine Dec. 9 of 2016 of a pattern of physical abuse suffered at the hands of Tumpkin.  In June of last year, disciplinary measures connected to that investigation were announced — MacIntyre and George were forced to donate $100,000 each to domestic violence causes while DiStefano was suspended for 10 days.