Another domestic violence arrest reportedly surfaces against Ohio State coach Zach Smith

By Zach BarnettJul 23, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
A third domestic violence incident against Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith emerged on Monday evening, as Brett McMurphy reported that Smith was arrested Oct. 26, 2015, on felony counts of domestic violence and assault.

The case has not been resolved and remains open at this time, according to McMurphy. The couple divorced on Sept. 1, 2016.

Smith was arrested in May on charges of criminal trespassing, which has led to a civil protection order being filed by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

McMurphy also reported that Smith was arrested in 2009 while working under Urban Meyer at Florida for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Courtney Smith was 8-10 weeks pregnant at the time, but declined to press charges.

“We are not going to comment at this time on the situation regarding Zach Smith. This is a personnel matter and we don’t typically discuss such matters publicly,” Ohio State said in a statement Monday. “We are continuing to monitor.”

Meyer is scheduled to appear at Big Ten media days on Tuesday.

Ohio State announces dismissal of WRs coach Zach Smith

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Ohio State at Michigan
By John TaylorJul 23, 2018, 7:13 PM EDT
That certainly didn’t take long.

Not long after new allegations first surfaced, Ohio State announced in a statement the dismissal of wide receivers coach Zach Smith.  Per the school’s very terse and brief press release, “[c]oaching staff adjustments will be announced at a later date.”

Last week, news broke that Smith (pictured, right) had been cited May 12 on one count of criminal trespassing. The situation stemmed from a disagreement with Smith’s ex-wife as the Buckeyes assistant was dropping off at least one of their two sons.

Monday, college football insider Brett McMurphy reported that 33-year-old Courtney Smith had subsequently obtained a domestic violence civil protection order against her ex-husband in connection to that incident. The order was served to Zach Smith Friday afternoon, and could extend out for five years if a judge doesn’t alter it at a hearing next month.

The order currently states that “[t]he court finds… [Courtney Smith] is in immediate and present danger of domestic violence.”

Further damaging Smith’s ability to continue on as an OSU assistant, McMurphy went on to report that Smith was arrested in June of 2009 for aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. Courtney Smith, who was nearly three months pregnant, ultimately opted not to pursue charges against Zach Smith, who was a football staffer under Urban Meyer at Florida at the time.

Additionally, ElevenWarriors.com reported that police officers were called to a residence in October of 2015 regarding further allegations of domestic abuse involving the coach and his ex-wife. The OSU-centric website wrote that, according to a police report, “a domestic incident happened last night at [Courtney’s] home and that she has been a victim of sustained physical abuse by the suspect.”

No further details of that 2015 incident were made available.

In the 2009 incident, it’s alleged that Zach Smith picked up his then-pregnant-wife, Courtney Smith, by her t-shirt “and threw her against the bedroom wall located upstairs in their apartment.” “From the statements made on scene, [the officers] determined Zach was the primary aggressor,” the police report from that first incident stated.

The couple finalized their divorce in 2015.

Smith, the 34-year-old grandson of former OSU head coach Earle Bruce, has been on Meyer’s staff each of the six seasons since the head coach came to the Buckeyes in 2012, and would’ve been entering his seventh season with the program in 2018. He also worked under Meyer as a graduate assistant and quality control coach at Florida from 2005-09. Smith, a 2007 UF graduate, coached at Marshall (2010) and Temple (2011) before reuniting with Meyer in Columbus.

Meyer will take the podium Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. as part of the Big Ten’s Media Days.

Mountain West adjusts process of awarding championship game location

By Zach BarnettJul 23, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
From a scheduling perspective, the end of the 2017 Mountain West season was exactly what you don’t want to see happen. Boise State, sporting a 9-2 record and a perfect 7-0 mark in MW play, visited Fresno State, who was 9-3 overall and 7-1 in conference.

What would otherwise be a massive game was actually meaningless. The Broncos had already clinched the Mountain Division and Fresno State had won the West and the host of the MW title game was decided by whichever team was rated higher in a consortium of computer rankings. Boise State had the edge there, so even a 28-17 Fresno State win couldn’t keep the following week’s championship game out of Boise, which the Broncos turned around and won, 17-14.

That scenario isn’t likely to happen again, but the Mountain West on Monday protected itself from another lame duck finale by adjusting its title game-awarding procedures. Moving forward, the host of the championship game will be the team with the best conference winning percentage. Should that remain a tie, the first tiebreaker will now be head-to-head record. Should the teams not meet in the regular season, CFP rankings and computer rankings will determine the host.

“We had a very unique set of circumstances last December with the two divisional champions playing on the final weekend of the regular season,” deputy commissioner Bret Gilliland said in a statement. “That prompted a review of the formula and a shift to place a priority on head-to-head competition, while maintaining strategic positioning for the Mountain West champion to serve as the Group of Five representative to the College Football Playoff structure.”

With the Las Vegas Bowl moving on from the Mountain West upon the 2020 opening of the new Raiders’ stadium, one wonders if the MW will eventually park its title game in Sin City.

Tom Herman ‘disappointed, surprised’ by criticism from former Texas safety DeShon Elliott

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 23, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
DeShon Elliott no longer plays for Texas, but popped in the news last week when he went on a (since-deleted) Twitter rant against his former coaches.

“I’d really appreciate it if anyone on the current staff at the University of Texas Football team besides Craig Naivar , Jason Washington or Kyle Coats would keep my name out of there mouth and continue to bad talk me or any other junior that decided to leave early,” he wrote. “We lead your team the best we could before making a decision to better our families. Which I believe you would do the same. If you really ‘loved’ your players the way you portray then you wouldn’t continually talk bad about them behind closed doors. Bad mouthing us to our brothers who we played for and cried and sweat for way before you stepped on campus. Kept my mouth quite about this, it’s the complete opposite of my personality but it has to come to an end. It’s been a continuous thing for far too long.”

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reported through “a source familiar with Elliott’s thinking” that the former ‘Horn safety was peeved after his hosting of a Fourth of July pool party, attended by several current Texas players, made its way through the football facility and the staff allegedly warned the current team not to associate with Elliott.

Texas head coach Tom Herman declined to discuss Elliott’s thoughts last week, but addressed them on Monday.

“Disappointed. Surprised. I’m not real sure where that came from,” Herman said. “We never had an issue with him; he was a tremendous player for us. We felt like he developed a ton in one year with our staff, and we wish him nothing but the best in his quest to fulfill his dream in the NFL.”

Recruited by Charlie Strong, Elliott was reportedly among the cabal of players who remained loyal to the previous staff. (Texas had six juniors enter the 2018 NFL draft.)

Despite that, Elliott had by far his best season under Herman and company. After appearing in 19 games with one start over his freshman and sophomore seasons, Elliott blossomed in 2017, starting all 12 games (he opted out of UT’s Texas Bowl win over Missouri) and recording six interceptions to go with 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 honoree, a unanimous First Team All-American and a Thorpe Award finalist.

Elliott was a sixth-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in April.

Jim Harbaugh says nothing about starting QB decision, stumps for 16-team College Football Playoff

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 23, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
When the Michigan Wolverines show up to South Bend, Indiana to take on Notre Dame in a primetime season opener (on NBC!), Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will very likely be the team’s starting quarterback. There is no guessing game considering the potential Patterson brings with him from Ole Miss and the state of the Michigan offense last season. Of course, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is not going to address who will sit atop his depth chart until he is forced to do so.

“I have no announcements to make on the quarterback position today,” Harbaugh said at the podium at Big Ten media day in Chicago. This was to be expected, as most coaches will take this opportunity to provide no insight into the starting quarterback decisions to be made for the fall. Harbaugh was no different from Alabama’s Nick Saban or Clemson’s Dabo Swinney in this regard, and he may be no different from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer when the head coach of the Buckeyes gets to the microphone on Tuesday as Big Ten media day continues.

Harbaugh did go on to suggest the state of the quarterback position in 2018 will be improved over last year’s situation.

Harbaugh also stumped for an expanded College Football Playoff system that first goes to eight teams and later to as many as 16 teams while also noting the problem with playing an expanded playoff schedule. Harbaugh suggested the possibility of eliminating conference championship games to relieve the stress of a longer season with an expanded playoff.

The head coach of the Wolverines also fielded a question about the Big Ten’s proposal to implement an NFL-style injury report. Considering Harbaugh’s program rarely revealed much of any information on a weekly depth chart, Harbaugh’s response was pretty much what you would expect from Harbaugh.

“If we want to do an injury report, we’ll do an injury report.”