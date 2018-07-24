2017 winner Ed Oliver one of 82 Outland Trophy watch listers

That one Tuscaloosa reunion expected to take place in Boca Raton? Never mind.

In February of this year, it was reported that B.J. Emmons would be joining Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic for the 2018 football season. More than five months later, the Morganton (NC) News Herald is reporting that Emmons will not play football for FAU, or anyone else for that matter, this fall.

The newspaper wrote that Emmons said “he will finish online classes in the fall semester to complete his sophomore year academically at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he played last fall as a sophomore.”

Prior to the time at that junior college, Emmons was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. His offensive coordinator in 2016? Kiffin, who was in his last year on that job before moving to FAU.

Emmons hasn’t closed the door on ultimately moving on to the Owls, although he will have several months to plot the next stop on his college football journey. According to the News Herald, “Emmons’ mother, Cynthia Martin, said she thinks her son still plans to attend FAU but indicated she also believes that FAU would have to offer Emmons a scholarship again as they didn’t hold his 2018 scholarship offer.”

Emmons was a highly-touted four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of North Carolina; and the No. 35 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Emmons ran for 173 yards and a touchdown.