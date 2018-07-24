Four-star 2018 signee granted release by UCLA heads to Oregon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bryan Addison may have left the Pac-12 South but, as it turns out, he’s not leaving the conference entirely.

After acknowledging he “had some issues with the college board and UCLA admissions,” the 2018 signee was given a full release from his scholarship earlier this month. Less than a week later, Addison announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that he’ll “be joining the DB’s at…. The University of Oregon.”

In addition to UO, Addison had also considered, among others, Nebraska and USC after being granted the release.

Imma Hold it down Moms 🐣

CA▶️OR pic.twitter.com/CvUNn4kGG1 — Bryan Addison 👑 (@3Baddison) July 24, 2018

Because Addison never attended classes at UCLA, he will be eligible to play immediately for the Ducks in 2018.

A four-star member of the Bruins’ most recent recruiting class, Addison was rated as the No. 3 athlete in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 98 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Of UCLA’s 27 signees this year, only one — dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson — was rated higher than Addison.