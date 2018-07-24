Iowa’s Brady Reiff, arrested after allegedly mistaking police car for Uber ride, suspended for opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An off-field incident will have some on-field ramifications for one member of the Iowa football program.

Kirk Ferentz confirmed at his turn during the Big Ten Media Days Monday that Brady Reiff has been suspended for the 2018 season opener. The announcement comes just a couple of days after the defensive lineman was arrested for public intoxication — BAC: .204 — for allegedly mistaking a police car for an Uber ride.

The suspension will keep the 22-year-old Reiff on the sidelines for the season opener against Northern Illinois, and will also lead to other, unspecified punitive measures.

“I’m not pleased about what we learned about Brady Reiff this weekend,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Had a chance to visit with him today. He’s going to go through a couple steps but … he will be suspended for the first game, among some other activities.”

Reiff, the younger brother of Iowa All-American and 2012 NFL first-round draft pick Riley Reiff, was a three-star member of the Hawkeyes’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Reiff appeared in 19 games the past two seasons. A dozen of those appearances came during the 2017 season.

The lineman had been penciled in as a starting defensive tackle heading into summer camp prior to the arrest.