Wisconsin highest-rated 2017 signee shifts from offensive to defensive line

Leave it to Wisky to get wacky with the interior of its lines on both sides of the ball.

Kayden Lyles was a four-star member of Wisconsin’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 offensive guard in the country. In fact, he was the highest-rated signee in the Badgers’ class that year, regardless of position.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Lyles was expected to compete for a starting job along the Badgers’ offensive line as the Big Ten school headed into summer camp. While Lyles will indeed compete for playing time, it’ll be at another position. On the other side of the ball.

Specifically, the 6-3, 323-pound Lyles will play nose tackle for the Badgers this coming season.

“When we were using (Lyles) as a freshman for a defensive lineman, helping us get fits (in practice drills), he gave us the best look,” UW senior offensive lineman Michael Deiter told the football program’s official website by way of madison.com.

“He’s smart enough to learn all the stuff (on the defensive line) by the start of camp. He’s good at bending and he’s athletic enough. He will definitely be able to help us out.”

It’s unclear just how much meaningful work Lyles will get on the defensive side of the ball this year, although most around the program anticipate him moving back to the offensive side of the ball at some point. Maybe.