DUI arrest nets Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker one-game suspension

There will be on-field ramifications for the off-field actions of one playing member of the Ohio State football team.
Late last month, Marcus Hooker was arrested in Neshannock Township, PA, following a traffic stop and charged with multiple misdemeanors, including driving under the influence. As a result of that arrest, Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday as the Big Ten Media Days came to a close, Hooker has been suspended for this year’s opener.
OSU is set to open the 2018 college football season Sept. 1 against Oregon State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Hooker was rated as the No. 60 cornerback in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Hooker has been on the OSU campus since earlier this month.
The 18-year-old Hooker is the younger brother of former Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker.