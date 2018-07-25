Getty Images

DUI arrest nets Ohio State’s Marcus Hooker one-game suspension

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
There will be on-field ramifications for the off-field actions of one playing member of the Ohio State football team.

Late last month, Marcus Hooker was arrested in Neshannock Township, PA, following a traffic stop and charged with multiple misdemeanors, including driving under the influence. As a result of that arrest, Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday as the Big Ten Media Days came to a close, Hooker has been suspended for this year’s opener.

OSU is set to open the 2018 college football season Sept. 1 against Oregon State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Hooker was rated as the No. 60 cornerback in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Hooker has been on the OSU campus since earlier this month.

The 18-year-old Hooker is the younger brother of former Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker.

You’ll never guess who tops the preseason Division III Top 25

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
Mount Union has won (deep breaths now) the most recent, two of the last three, three of the past six, six of the past 13 and 12 of the past 22 Division III national titles. (Exhale.) And Division III writers think the Purple Raiders will bring home the crown again in 2018.

The defending champs were the heavy favorites in D3Football.com’s preseason Top 25, released Wednesday, garnering 24 of the 25 available first-place votes. The lone dissenting vote went to 2017 runner-up and 2016 champion Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders saw their 29-game winning streak snapped in a 12-0 loss to Mount Union in the 2017 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, and voters like the two finalists to forge a rematch this December.

St. Thomas came in third; the Tommies reached the title game in 2015 and 2012, but fell to Mount Union both times. Wisconsin-Oshkosh ranks fourth in the poll; Oshkosh fell 10-7 to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the 2016 championship game. A grand total of five programs have reached the last 13 Stagg Bowls; Wisconsin-Whitewater played for nine and won six Division III national championships from 2005-14 but has fallen out of the elite after Lance Leipold‘s departure for Buffalo. The Warhawks went 7-3 in 2017 and rank No. 12 in today’s poll.

The full poll:

1. Mount Union (Ohio) (24 first-place votes)
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1)
3. St. Thomas (Minn.)
4. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
5. Linfield (Ore.)
6. Brockport (N.Y.)
7. North Central (Ill.)
8. Frostburg State (Md.)
9. Wesley (Del.)
10. Hardin-Simmons (Texas)
11. St. John’s (Minn.)
12. Wisconsin-Whitewater
13. Wartburg (Iowa)
14. Wittenberg (Ohio)
15. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.)
16. Wisconsin-Platteville
17. Delaware Valley (Pa.)
18. Wheaton (Ill.)
19. Johns Hopkins (Md.)
20. Trine (Ind.)
21. Illinois Wesleyan
22. Berry (Ga.)
23. Case Western Reserve (Ohio)
24. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.)
25. RPI (N.Y.)

Arizona AD addresses report that QB Khalil Tate submarined Ken Niumatalolo hiring

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
On Tuesday, mixed into a profile of Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, was the explosive allegation that Tate intentionally sabotaged a reported hiring of Ken Niumatalolo because he and the rest of the Wildcats’ roster didn’t want to play for the Navy coach.

Multiple outlets reported Jan. 12 that Arizona was moving in to hire Niumatalolo, and that afternoon Tate fired off this since-deleted tweet:

“I didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option.” 

“I had to make sure I was heard, make sure the team was heard, because my teammates didn’t want to run the triple option, either,” Tate told Bleacher Report. “So the idea was to tweet it out, let it get traction, then delete it. I knew people reading it would say, ‘Why did he delete it?’ But that just magnifies it more.”

However much impact Tate’s tweet did or did not have on the search, Niumatalolo didn’t get the job. He pulled his name from the search on Jan. 14, and Arizona hired Kevin Sumlin later that day.

Appearing at Pac-12 media day on Wednesday, Arizona AD Dave Heeke addressed the report.

“Throughout the entire process, whether it was Khalil or other leaders in our football program, we were in conversations with them – about where we were going, keeping them informed, trying to understand what the best things are for the program,” he told the Arizona Daily Star.

This quote can be filed directly under “What else did you expect him to say?” category. Either Heeke admits that, yeah, Tate did undermine his hiring, or that he was prepared to move forward against his quarterback’s wishes.

“Khalil and I have a great relationship,” Heeke said. “Speculating and hypothesizing about the decision-making process, without any knowledge of it is, in my opinion, inappropriate and unfounded.”

Ohio picked to win first MAC championship in half century

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
Ohio has never won the MAC championship game, but the league’s media thinks this is the year the Frank Solich‘s crew breaks that drought.

The Bobcats went 9-4 (5-3 MAC) with a 41-6 win over UAB in the Bahamas Bowl. Ohio has won five MAC championships in its history, but none since 1968. Ohio loses six members of its front seven but returns quarterback Nathan Rourke, running back A.J. Ouellette, two receivers and four offensive linemen.

The league released its 2018 media poll on Tuesday, and Ohio enters 2018 as a solid favorite to win the league crown. Ohio is the runaway favorite to take the East Division for the second time in three years, and Northern Illinois is a solid favorite to win its record eighth West Division crown.

EAST
1. Ohio (21 first-place votes)
2. Buffalo (1)
3. Miami (2)
4. Akron
5. Bowling Green
6. Kent State

WEST
1. Northern Illinois (15)
2. Toledo (7)
3. Western Michigan (1)
4. Eastern Michigan
5. Central Michigan (1)
6. Ball State

Ohio received 13 votes to win the MAC Championship and Toledo, chosen second in the West, is also the second favorite to win the overall conference title with five votes. Northern Illinois earned four votes, and Miami and Central Michigan each garnered one apiece.

The 22nd MAC Championship will be played Friday, Nov. 30 at Detroit’s Ford Field (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Maine player collapses during workout, dies at 18

By John TaylorJul 25, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Sadly, there’s yet another college football team dealing with the unexpected death of a teammate.

The University of Maine confirmed late Tuesday night that Darius Minor collapsed during a preseason workout at the FCS program’s stadium and died.  According to the school, he collapsed 15 minutes into what was described as “a supervised light workout.” The release further stated that “[c]ampus athletics training staff and local first responders were unable to resuscitate him.”

Darius, a true freshman defensive back from Locust Grove, Virginia, was just 18 years old.

“Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss,” Black Bears head coach Joe Harasymiak (pictured) said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius’ family and friends during this terrible time.”

The school added in its release that Minor was one of 17 first-year student-athletes taking part in the freshman workout program, which was in its third week at the time of the tragedy.