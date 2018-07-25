Nick Saban: Jalen Hurts told Alabama coach ‘I am going to be here’

Maybe this will put an end to the transfer speculation?
Earlier this month, Nick Saban added to the “will he or won’t he transfer” rumors by stating “I have no idea.” after being asked at the SEC Media Days last week if Jalen Hurts will be on the roster for the opener. Nearly a week later, Saban told ESPN that his comments on Hurts’ status led to the quarterback coming to him and clarifying his current state of mind.
“Jalen actually came to me and said … ‘I am going to be here. I am going to be here,'” the Alabama head coach said by way of al.com. “‘I came here to get an education. I graduate in December, and I’m going to be here.'”
If that holds, the competition involving Hurts, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Crimson Tide, and national championship game hero Tua Tagovailoa will be rejoined when summer camp kicks off early next month. It is, though, the continuation of one of the more headline-dominating storylines of the 2018 offseason, one that actually began during the final game of the 2017 season as the true freshman Tagovailoa exploded onto the national scene with his late-game heroics.
Hurts’ father made headlines in April when he stated that, if his son lost his starting job, “he’d be the biggest free agent in college football history.” A month later, Tagovailoa admitted in an interview that he would’ve transferred from the Tide if he hadn’t gotten to play in the College Football Playoff title game.
Not long after Averion Hurts‘ claims, Saban stated that he had a “very positive meeting” with the player’s father, adding that he didn’t “think there’s an issue or a problem from my standpoint.”
Because of a hand injury suffered early on and a subsequent surgery, Tagovailoa was very limited throughout spring practice earlier this year. Hurts, meanwhile, took the majority of snaps in Tagovailoa’s absence, although he did incur the wrath of Saban during an uneven spring-game performance.
There will be on-field ramifications for the off-field actions of one playing member of the Ohio State football team.
Late last month, Marcus Hooker was arrested in Neshannock Township, PA, following a traffic stop and charged with multiple misdemeanors, including driving under the influence. As a result of that arrest, Urban Meyer confirmed Tuesday as the Big Ten Media Days came to a close, Hooker has been suspended for this year’s opener.
OSU is set to open the 2018 college football season Sept. 1 against Oregon State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Hooker was rated as the No. 60 cornerback in the country and the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. Hooker has been on the OSU campus since earlier this month.
The 18-year-old Hooker is the younger brother of former Ohio State All-American Malik Hooker.
A little over a month after abruptly having a hole open on his Oregon State coaching staff, Jonathan Smith didn’t have to look too far in filling it.
The Pac-12 OSU announced in a release Tuesday that Brian Wozniak has been promoted to tight ends coach. Wozniak replaces Mike Riley, the former Beavers boss who left Smith’s staff late last month after he was named as the first head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise.
Wozniak, who played his college football at Wisconsin, spent the 2015-17 seasons as an offensive graduate assistant for tight ends with the Beavers. Earlier this offseason, he shifted into the role of offensive quality control analyst.
“Coach Wozniak is highly respected by our team and his experience at both playing tight end and coaching the position is a tremendous asset,” Smith said in a statement. “I’m also excited about what he brings to the program from a recruiting perspective with his enthusiasm and his ability to connect with coaches and athletes.”
OSU will open up summer camp next month before kicking off the 2018 season against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus Sept. 1.
Yeah, this isn’t a good look. At all.
According to 247Sports.com, the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets, 2018 Florida signee Justin Watkins was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday on four charges, including a pair of third-degree felonies (false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation) as well as two misdemeanors (first-degree battery).
No details of what led to the disturbing-sounding charges have been released, and Watkins remains jailed as of Tuesday night.
As a result of this incident, however, as well as another earlier this offseason, UF announced that “Watkins has been suspended immediately from all activities,” by head coach Dan Mullen.
In early May, Watkins, prior to enrolling at UF but after signing with the university, was arrested on one count of misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds. It’s alleged in that incident that a verbal argument between Watkins and an unidentified female turned violent as Watkins shattered the woman’s cellphone, kicked her vehicle and attempted to let the air out of her tires.
It’s unknown if the female victim in that incident is the same as the victim in this latest situation.
A four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, Watkins was rated as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country; the No. 20 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 89 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three players in UF’s class signed this past February were rated higher than Watkins.
Watkins recently enrolled in classes at UF.
After revelations of multiple previous domestic violence arrests emerged Monday against Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith, the Buckeyes quickly made Smith their former wide receivers coach.
Ohio State’s reaction begged more questions of Urban Meyer, given the arrests date back nearly a decade to when Meyer and Smith were at Florida. What did Meyer know and when did he know it?
As fate would have it, Tuesday was Meyer’s turn to speak at Big Ten media days, but Meyer said Tuesday that Smith’s firing had nothing to do with that.
According to him, Monday just happened to be the day that the internal report from Smith’s criminal trespassing arrest from May came in.
The key phrase from the above exchange comes in the middle. When asked about Smith’s 2009 felony arrest at Florida (the charges were later dropped), Meyer said, “It was a young couple, and I saw a very talented coach, and we moved forward.”
Meyer expressed a similar sentiment earlier Tuesday when he classified Smith’s dismissal as “a very tough call.”