Oregon State stays in-house to replace Mike Riley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A little over a month after abruptly having a hole open on his Oregon State coaching staff, Jonathan Smith didn’t have to look too far in filling it.

The Pac-12 OSU announced in a release Tuesday that Brian Wozniak has been promoted to tight ends coach. Wozniak replaces Mike Riley, the former Beavers boss who left Smith’s staff late last month after he was named as the first head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise.

Wozniak, who played his college football at Wisconsin, spent the 2015-17 seasons as an offensive graduate assistant for tight ends with the Beavers. Earlier this offseason, he shifted into the role of offensive quality control analyst.

“Coach Wozniak is highly respected by our team and his experience at both playing tight end and coaching the position is a tremendous asset,” Smith said in a statement. “I’m also excited about what he brings to the program from a recruiting perspective with his enthusiasm and his ability to connect with coaches and athletes.”

OSU will open up summer camp next month before kicking off the 2018 season against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus Sept. 1.