Getty Images

Auburn AD wants Tigers in hunt for College Football Playoff

By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Many of the preseason polls will be released (or updated) over the next few weeks and you’ll likely find Auburn somewhere in the top 10 or so of just about everyone of them. That’s to be expected given that the Tigers have a number of key pieces back from last year’s squad that won the SEC West, including a tough defensive line and a Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

With all that’s returning to the Plains come expectations though and that’s certainly nothing that the school is running away from. In a recent interview with AL.com, new Auburn athletic director Allen Greene discussed his own expectations for the upcoming 2018 season and let’s just say he’s not shying away from aiming high despite facing what is probably the toughest schedule in the country.

“I tend to look at is as an opportunity,” Greene said. “We’ve got one of the toughest schedules in college football: We’re on the road against Alabama and Georgia late in the season; we open up against Washington, a really good team in Atlanta. So, there’s an opportunity for us to showcase our talents and I’m really looking forward to watching our team grow and evolve over the course of the season. Obviously, we want to be in the hunt for one of those final four teams in the College Football Playoff.

“I think the expectations are always high, and they should be high.”

So… no pressure Gus Malzahn, who signed a huge new contract this offseason that will pay him several Brinks trucks worth of cash but will still have to deal with a championship-or-bust mentality from even the new guy in town.

Such is life, however, at Auburn.

Florida transfer Antonio Riles now listed on FAU’s roster

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Lane Kiffin has officially reeled in a former Power Five player.

Late last month, it was reported that Florida transfer Antonio Riles had decided to move on to Florida Atlantic.  Wednesday, the Palm Beach Post reported that Riles has officially joined the Owls; a quick check of FAU’s official football roster shows the transfer is indeed listed on it.

As the offensive guard comes in as a UF graduate, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for FAU.  Riles had previously been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play this coming season.

A three-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class, Giles was rated as the No. 36 player at any position in the state of Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Giles played in 19 games during his time in Gainesville. He started six games while with the Gators, all of which came in the first half of the 2015 season.

torn ACL suffered during summer camp cost Riles the entire 2016 season and helped lead to the sixth year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA.

Report: Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
10 Comments

There’s a series of words we never thought would appear together in the same headline.

According to First Coast News, six Florida football players are facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery that involved airsoft guns, a frying pan, a baseball bat and rocks.  The beef originally stemmed from Zachery allegedly calling the football team “garbage” after he lost money betting on the Gators.

Per the report, “[w]ide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell were recommended to UF’s Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department for an ‘incident by holding and pointing what appears to be assault rifles (later determined to be airsoft rifles) at other individuals on campus.” Additionally, the website wrote, “[w]ide receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Rick Wells, tight end Kemore Gamble and quarterback Emory Jones were also recommended to the Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department for lying to university police about the incident in question.”

Tight end C’yontai Lewis was also mentioned in First Coast News‘ report as having a “good relationship” with Zachery before ceasing that association, although it doesn’t appear he’s facing any university sanctions.

As for the confrontation that was the end result of the bad blood?  It was apparently straight out of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy.”

University police began their investigation after a witness called 911 in reference to a suspicious person. The witness said he saw 10 people arguing and believed they had guns. The witness added, “the weapons resemble assault rifles.”

The scene was captured on surveillance and cell phone video, the 17-page incident report states. The video shows “about 10–15 individuals, holding what appeared to be weapons,” according to the report.

Zachery, 21, and his friends were waiting for the football players near the dorms. The football players began to confront the group, but left in vehicles, the report states. As the group left, they could be heard yelling, “We coming back strapped,” the report states.

The other group returned and a confrontation ensued. One player reported the group had a baseball bat, a red laser being pointed at another player’s chest and another individual threatening “Come any closer, I’ll spray you.”

Zachery told police, he observed one football player holding “some sort of assault rifle and some others were [holding] rocks.” Police wrote, they didn’t believe Zachery’s story and thought he was minimizing the incidents he was describing, the report states.

According to the player, once they heard police sirens, and everyone left.

Video evidence also showed that one, unnamed football player was using a frying pan during the confrontation

Neither the university nor the football program have commented on the bizarre development.  It should be noted that none of the football players involved have been charged with any sort of crime.

Cleveland (pictured) led the Gators in receiving yards (410) and was second in receptions (22) last season, while Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the team.  Campbell played in nine games in 2017, while Gamble took a redshirt his true freshman season.  Jones was a four-star member of UF’s 2018 recruiting class.

As for Wells?  This issue could prove worrisome based on his recent off-field past.

Wells was one of several Florida players suspended for the entire 2017 season for the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash.  He was one of the four suspended players who returned to the team in late January.

Ohio State names replacement for WRs coach booted amid domestic abuse allegations

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As expected, Urban Meyer looked within his own football program for his next assistant.

Thursday morning, Ohio State announced that Brian Hartline has been named as the Buckeyes’ interim wide receivers coach.  Hartline, a former OSU receiver, is entering his second year with his alma mater after spending the 2017 season as a quality control assistant who worked with receivers.

In concert with Hartline’s promotion, the program also announced that graduate assistant Corey Dennis has been elevated to a senior quality control position working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks.

“As I said in Chicago [during Big Ten Media Days], I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men,” Meyer said in a statement. “I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities.”

Hartline will replace Zach Smith, who was dismissed earlier this week amidst a May arrest that ultimately led to allegations of domestic abuse.  This will mark the 31-year-old Hartline’s first-ever on-field coaching job at any level.

Washington’s leading returning receiver could miss all of 2018

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Washington, the overwhelming favorite to claim the Pac-12 crown, already knew it was coming into the 2018 season having to replace significant lost production in the passing game.  As it stands now, they could very well have to replace even more.

Speculation has been bouncing around social media of late that Hunter Bryant was dealing with what was potentially a significant injury issue.  At the Pac-12 Media Days Wednesday, Chris Petersen confirmed that the Huskies tight end had undergone knee surgery earlier this offseason.

As a result, the head coach further confirmed that Bryant will miss at least the start of the 2018 regular season.  Not only that, but Petersen indicated that Bryant missing the entire year is not out of the question.

From al.com:

He’s not going to be ready at the start of the season,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said at Pac-12 media day. “May end up being his redshirt year, especially with the four games that we can play. But he will not be ready at the start of the season. It will be a month or two before we can even kind of really see where he’s at. The surgery went really, really well.

Last season as a true freshman, Bryant’s 331 yards receiving were second on the team while his 22 receptions were third.  With Dante Pettis and his 761 yards off to the NFL, Bryant was the Huskies’ leading returning receiver in receiving yards.

Aaron Fuller, with 26 and 291, will now be UW’s leading returning receiver in catches and yards to open the upcoming season.