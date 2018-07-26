Boise State exploring adding a Ring of Honor to Albertsons Stadium and upgrading the blue turf

Branding is a big thing in college football nowadays. This includes everything from a team’s uniform choices to slick locker room graphics to, increasingly, the stadium itself for many programs across the country.

While many teams and university have put up statues and hung banners honoring some of their past greats, Boise State has been one of the few who have not done a ton on this front around the blue turf — something many in charge are looking to change over the coming years. The Idaho Statesman explored what could be done at or near Albertsons Stadium in Boise and it seems like there are no shortage of ideas being explored.

“We’ve talked about a ring of honor. We’ve talked about championship banners. We’ve talked about flying flags above the stadium. We’ve talked about all that stuff,” AD Curt Apsey said. “Overall, we just think we have to do a better job recognizing our success in our facilities.

“I think a ring of honor is a great idea if we can find a way to get it done and we’ll certainly try to do that sooner rather than later.”

Also on the docket (and something labeled more pressing) is perhaps the school’s trademark feature: the blue turf. The school is already looking to replace and upgrade their current playing surface in the 2019 range and head coach Bryan Harsin did not hold back recently on the need to put down a new layer of the stuff.

“The field is shredding,” Harsin told the paper. “It’s just old. It needs to be replaced. It’s just time.”

It certainly seems like the Broncos will have a very different game day experience come next year with a host of upgrades and nods to the past on the way in Boise.