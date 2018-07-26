Getty Images

Boise State exploring adding a Ring of Honor to Albertsons Stadium and upgrading the blue turf

By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Branding is a big thing in college football nowadays. This includes everything from a team’s uniform choices to slick locker room graphics to, increasingly, the stadium itself for many programs across the country.

While many teams and university have put up statues and hung banners honoring some of their past greats, Boise State has been one of the few who have not done a ton on this front around the blue turf — something many in charge are looking to change over the coming years. The Idaho Statesman explored what could be done at or near Albertsons Stadium in Boise and it seems like there are no shortage of ideas being explored.

“We’ve talked about a ring of honor. We’ve talked about championship banners. We’ve talked about flying flags above the stadium. We’ve talked about all that stuff,” AD Curt Apsey said. “Overall, we just think we have to do a better job recognizing our success in our facilities.

“I think a ring of honor is a great idea if we can find a way to get it done and we’ll certainly try to do that sooner rather than later.”

Also on the docket (and something labeled more pressing) is perhaps the school’s trademark feature: the blue turf. The school is already looking to replace and upgrade their current playing surface in the 2019 range and head coach Bryan Harsin did not hold back recently on the need to put down a new layer of the stuff.

“The field is shredding,” Harsin told the paper. “It’s just old. It needs to be replaced. It’s just time.”

It certainly seems like the Broncos will have a very different game day experience come next year with a host of upgrades and nods to the past on the way in Boise.

Texas suspends LB Demarco Boyd after reportedly being charged with assault

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We’re a week away from Texas opening camp and the team will be doing so a little thinner in terms of depth at the linebacker spot.

The Longhorns released a statement on Thursday afternoon that was a bit out of the blue by saying that redshirt sophomore Demarco Boyd was suspended from the team.

“We are aware of the situation with Demarco Boyd and have suspended him from all team activities at this time,” head coach Tom Herman said in a release. “We will continue to monitor the legal process and pending its completion, determine any further action.”

Herman nor the school did not list any specifics as to why Boyd was suspended nor were there many, if any, reports about him being involved in anything. It seems the statement was released knowing the reasoning would soon be surfacing as several Austin-area reporters quickly gave out some more specifics —  namely that the linebacker was recently arrested and charged for his involvement in a July 4th car crash.

Boyd redshirted in his first season on the 40 Acres and playing sparingly, mostly on special teams, last year. His older brother Kris Boyd is the more well-known of the pair on burnt orange and is a 20 game starting defensive back for the team going into his senior season in 2018.

Big Ten reportedly downplays interest in bowl game at Wrigley Field, leading to plans being put on hold

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Big Ten wants to get away from the cold, not embrace it.

That’s one takeaway from a report by the Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein, who details that a proposed bowl game that was being proposed for Wrigley Field is now on pause after Big Ten teams stated their preference for a postseason destination with a much warmer climate.

The breakdown in negotiations occurred because Cubs officials wanted a premier spot in the Big Ten bowl lineup — the ability to land the league’s No. 3 or No. 4 team. When Big Ten officials queried schools, the response was that they’d prefer a warm-weather destination.

“The Cubs wanted to have a higher-placed team and a potentially more excited fan base,” a source told the paper. “The Cubs said they’re not looking for a lower-tier bowl game; they’re very selective in what they do.”

The baseball club had been aiming to bring a bowl game to their historic venue for the past few years but it seems like the disinterest on the part of the Big Ten will keep things circling instead of being firmed up. Greenstein notes that an ACC opponent was being bandied about as the potential other half of the equation in the bowl matchup as well.

Even with this bit of news, Big Ten teams will not be skipping out on playing a bowl in a baseball stadium in the future nor Wrigley Field itself. The league already has a postseason tie-in with the Pinstripe Bowl (at Yankee Stadium in New York) and it was recently announced that Northwestern and Wisconsin would meet at the friendly confines on Nov. 7th, 2020 as part of a five-game series at the venue the Wildcats are a part of.

Watch List season continues with Wuerffel Trophy releasing set of 106 players to keep an eye on

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yes, media days have concluded and the college football calendar has rolled onto watch list season in earnest fashion. The latest to put out a list of players to keep an eye on is the Wuerffel Trophy and get this, it includes 106 players (and counting) on it.

Yep, 106.

For those wondering what the award is even about here’s how the organization that presents it describes it:

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually in Fort Walton Beach.  Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Past winners include Texas A&M/Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight in 2016, Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love last season, USC QB Matt Barkley and, of course, Tim Tebow. 

The entire list of players nominated by their sports information department is entirely too long to reprint here but you can see if your favorite player made the cut on the award’s website at www.wuerffeltrophy.org. Some of the notable names in the running are Boise State QB Brett Rypien, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, MTSU QB Brent Stockstill, Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquill and Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley.

With the release of the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, just one major award is left to announce their short list in the Walter Camp Award.

Navy QB Malcolm Perry, South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel highlight 2018 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Watch list season rolls on. The latest entry comes out of Kentucky as the Louisville Sports Commission announced the 2018 Paul Hornung Award Watch List featuring a list of a whopping 43 players from all over the country.

The award itself was started in 2010 and is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. It was taken home by Penn State’s Saquon Barkley last season.

“Due to the leadership and hard work of the Louisville Sports Commission, the award created in my name has come a long way in a short time,” said namesake Paul Hornung, the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner. “We’ve selected outstanding college players, many who have gone on to do extremely well in the NFL. I’m pleased that we are able to acknowledge outstanding players who contribute any way possible to help their teams win, the same way I did.”

The full list of players on the watch list is below, highlighted by Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, South Carolina wideout Deebo Samuel, Arizona State star N'Keal Harry and many others who are regulars at finding the end zone and delivering big plays on Saturdays.

Lynn Bowden, Jr. , Kentucky

Tony Brooks-James, Oregon

Brittain Brown, Duke

Shun Brown, Arizona

Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Andrew Clair, Bowling Green

Ashtyn Davis, Cal

Keion Davis, Marshall

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Greg Dortch, Wake Forest

Malik Dunner, Ball State

Kaden Elliss, Idaho

Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe

Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Isaiah Harper, Old Dominion

N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

Darnay Holmes, UCLA

Jason Huntley, New Mexico State

Andy Isabella, UMass

Ty Johnson, Maryland

Diontae Johnson, Toledo

Marcus Jones, Troy

Austin Kafentzis, BYU

McLane Mannix, Nevada

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan

Malcolm Perry, Navy

Tony Pollard, Memphis

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, UNC

Joe Reed, Virginia

Sean Riley, Syracuse

Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Marcus Simms, West Virginia

Kelvin Smith, North Texas

Rodney Smith, Minnesota

JD Spielman, Nebraska

Deddrick Thomas, Mississippi State

KaVontae Turpin, TCU

Kell Walker, Army

Michael Walker, Boston College

Juwan Washington, San Diego State

Braeden West, SMU

Avery Williams, Boise State

Isaiah Wright, Temple