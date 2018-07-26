Navy QB Malcolm Perry, South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel highlight 2018 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Watch list season rolls on. The latest entry comes out of Kentucky as the Louisville Sports Commission announced the 2018 Paul Hornung Award Watch List featuring a list of a whopping 43 players from all over the country.
The award itself was started in 2010 and is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. It was taken home by Penn State’s Saquon Barkley last season.
“Due to the leadership and hard work of the Louisville Sports Commission, the award created in my name has come a long way in a short time,” said namesake Paul Hornung, the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner. “We’ve selected outstanding college players, many who have gone on to do extremely well in the NFL. I’m pleased that we are able to acknowledge outstanding players who contribute any way possible to help their teams win, the same way I did.”
The full list of players on the watch list is below, highlighted by Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, South Carolina wideout Deebo Samuel, Arizona State star N'Keal Harry and many others who are regulars at finding the end zone and delivering big plays on Saturdays.
Lynn Bowden, Jr. , Kentucky
Tony Brooks-James, Oregon
Brittain Brown, Duke
Shun Brown, Arizona
Parris Campbell, Ohio State
Andrew Clair, Bowling Green
Ashtyn Davis, Cal
Keion Davis, Marshall
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Greg Dortch, Wake Forest
Malik Dunner, Ball State
Kaden Elliss, Idaho
Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe
Mecole Hardman, Georgia
Isaiah Harper, Old Dominion
N’Keal Harry, Arizona State
Darnay Holmes, UCLA
Jason Huntley, New Mexico State
Andy Isabella, UMass
Ty Johnson, Maryland
Diontae Johnson, Toledo
Marcus Jones, Troy
Austin Kafentzis, BYU
McLane Mannix, Nevada
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
Malcolm Perry, Navy
Tony Pollard, Memphis
Joe Reed, Virginia
Sean Riley, Syracuse
Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Marcus Simms, West Virginia
Kelvin Smith, North Texas
Rodney Smith, Minnesota
JD Spielman, Nebraska
Deddrick Thomas, Mississippi State
KaVontae Turpin, TCU
Kell Walker, Army
Michael Walker, Boston College
Juwan Washington, San Diego State
Braeden West, SMU
Avery Williams, Boise State
Isaiah Wright, Temple