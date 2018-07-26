Getty Images

Report: Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
There’s a series of words we never thought would appear together in the same headline.

According to First Coast News, six Florida football players are facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery that involved airsoft guns, a frying pan, a baseball bat and rocks.  The beef originally stemmed from Zachery allegedly calling the football team “garbage” after he lost money betting on the Gators.

Per the report, “[w]ide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell were recommended to UF’s Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department for an ‘incident by holding and pointing what appears to be assault rifles (later determined to be airsoft rifles) at other individuals on campus.” Additionally, the website wrote, “[w]ide receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Rick Wells, tight end Kemore Gamble and quarterback Emory Jones were also recommended to the Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department for lying to university police about the incident in question.”

Tight end C’yontai Lewis was also mentioned in First Coast News‘ report as having a “good relationship” with Zachery before ceasing that association, although it doesn’t appear he’s facing any university sanctions.

As for the confrontation that was the end result of the bad blood?  It was apparently straight out of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy.”

University police began their investigation after a witness called 911 in reference to a suspicious person. The witness said he saw 10 people arguing and believed they had guns. The witness added, “the weapons resemble assault rifles.”

The scene was captured on surveillance and cell phone video, the 17-page incident report states. The video shows “about 10–15 individuals, holding what appeared to be weapons,” according to the report.

Zachery, 21, and his friends were waiting for the football players near the dorms. The football players began to confront the group, but left in vehicles, the report states. As the group left, they could be heard yelling, “We coming back strapped,” the report states.

The other group returned and a confrontation ensued. One player reported the group had a baseball bat, a red laser being pointed at another player’s chest and another individual threatening “Come any closer, I’ll spray you.”

Zachery told police, he observed one football player holding “some sort of assault rifle and some others were [holding] rocks.” Police wrote, they didn’t believe Zachery’s story and thought he was minimizing the incidents he was describing, the report states.

According to the player, once they heard police sirens, and everyone left.

Video evidence also showed that one, unnamed football player was using a frying pan during the confrontation

Neither the university nor the football program have commented on the bizarre development.  It should be noted that none of the football players involved have been charged with any sort of crime.

Cleveland (pictured) led the Gators in receiving yards (410) and was second in receptions (22) last season, while Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the team.  Campbell played in nine games in 2017, while Gamble took a redshirt his true freshman season.  Jones was a four-star member of UF’s 2018 recruiting class.

As for Wells?  This issue could prove worrisome based on his recent off-field past.

Wells was one of several Florida players suspended for the entire 2017 season for the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash.  He was one of the four suspended players who returned to the team in late January.

Ohio State names replacement for WRs coach booted amid domestic abuse allegations

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

As expected, Urban Meyer looked within his own football program for his next assistant.

Thursday morning, Ohio State announced that Brian Hartline has been named as the Buckeyes’ interim wide receivers coach.  Hartline, a former OSU receiver, is entering his second year with his alma mater after spending the 2017 season as a quality control assistant who worked with receivers.

In concert with Hartline’s promotion, the program also announced that graduate assistant Corey Dennis has been elevated to a senior quality control position working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks.

“As I said in Chicago [during Big Ten Media Days], I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men,” Meyer said in a statement. “I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities.”

Hartline will replace Zach Smith, who was dismissed earlier this week amidst a May arrest that ultimately led to allegations of domestic abuse.  This will mark the 41-year-old Hartline’s first-ever on-field coaching job at any level.

Washington’s leading returning receiver could miss all of 2018

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Washington, the overwhelming favorite to claim the Pac-12 crown, already knew it was coming into the 2018 season having to replace significant lost production in the passing game.  As it stands now, they could very well have to replace even more.

Speculation has been bouncing around social media of late that Hunter Bryant was dealing with what was potentially a significant injury issue.  At the Pac-12 Media Days Wednesday, Chris Petersen confirmed that the Huskies tight end had undergone knee surgery earlier this offseason.

As a result, the head coach further confirmed that Bryant will miss at least the start of the 2018 regular season.  Not only that, but Petersen indicated that Bryant missing the entire year is not out of the question.

From al.com:

He’s not going to be ready at the start of the season,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said at Pac-12 media day. “May end up being his redshirt year, especially with the four games that we can play. But he will not be ready at the start of the season. It will be a month or two before we can even kind of really see where he’s at. The surgery went really, really well.

Last season as a true freshman, Bryant’s 331 yards receiving were second on the team while his 22 receptions were third.  With Dante Pettis and his 761 yards off to the NFL, Bryant was the Huskies’ leading returning receiver in receiving yards.

Aaron Fuller, with 26 and 291, will now be UW’s leading returning receiver in catches and yards to open the upcoming season.

You’ll never guess who tops the preseason Division III Top 25

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
2 Comments

Mount Union has won (deep breaths now) the most recent, two of the last three, three of the past six, six of the past 13 and 12 of the past 22 Division III national titles. (Exhale.) And Division III writers think the Purple Raiders will bring home the crown again in 2018.

The defending champs were the heavy favorites in D3Football.com’s preseason Top 25, released Wednesday, garnering 24 of the 25 available first-place votes. The lone dissenting vote went to 2017 runner-up and 2016 champion Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders saw their 29-game winning streak snapped in a 12-0 loss to Mount Union in the 2017 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, and voters like the two finalists to forge a rematch this December.

St. Thomas came in third; the Tommies reached the title game in 2015 and 2012, but fell to Mount Union both times. Wisconsin-Oshkosh ranks fourth in the poll; Oshkosh fell 10-7 to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the 2016 championship game. A grand total of five programs have reached the last 13 Stagg Bowls; Wisconsin-Whitewater played for nine and won six Division III national championships from 2005-14 but has fallen out of the elite after Lance Leipold‘s departure for Buffalo. The Warhawks went 7-3 in 2017 and rank No. 12 in today’s poll.

The full poll:

1. Mount Union (Ohio) (24 first-place votes)
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1)
3. St. Thomas (Minn.)
4. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
5. Linfield (Ore.)
6. Brockport (N.Y.)
7. North Central (Ill.)
8. Frostburg State (Md.)
9. Wesley (Del.)
10. Hardin-Simmons (Texas)
11. St. John’s (Minn.)
12. Wisconsin-Whitewater
13. Wartburg (Iowa)
14. Wittenberg (Ohio)
15. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.)
16. Wisconsin-Platteville
17. Delaware Valley (Pa.)
18. Wheaton (Ill.)
19. Johns Hopkins (Md.)
20. Trine (Ind.)
21. Illinois Wesleyan
22. Berry (Ga.)
23. Case Western Reserve (Ohio)
24. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.)
25. RPI (N.Y.)

Arizona AD addresses report that QB Khalil Tate submarined Ken Niumatalolo hiring

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
8 Comments

On Tuesday, mixed into a profile of Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, was the explosive allegation that Tate intentionally sabotaged a reported hiring of Ken Niumatalolo because he and the rest of the Wildcats’ roster didn’t want to play for the Navy coach.

Multiple outlets reported Jan. 12 that Arizona was moving in to hire Niumatalolo, and that afternoon Tate fired off this since-deleted tweet:

“I didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option.” 

“I had to make sure I was heard, make sure the team was heard, because my teammates didn’t want to run the triple option, either,” Tate told Bleacher Report. “So the idea was to tweet it out, let it get traction, then delete it. I knew people reading it would say, ‘Why did he delete it?’ But that just magnifies it more.”

However much impact Tate’s tweet did or did not have on the search, Niumatalolo didn’t get the job. He pulled his name from the search on Jan. 14, and Arizona hired Kevin Sumlin later that day.

Appearing at Pac-12 media day on Wednesday, Arizona AD Dave Heeke addressed the report.

“Throughout the entire process, whether it was Khalil or other leaders in our football program, we were in conversations with them – about where we were going, keeping them informed, trying to understand what the best things are for the program,” he told the Arizona Daily Star.

This quote can be filed directly under “What else did you expect him to say?” category. Either Heeke admits that, yeah, Tate did undermine his hiring, or that he was prepared to move forward against his quarterback’s wishes.

“Khalil and I have a great relationship,” Heeke said. “Speculating and hypothesizing about the decision-making process, without any knowledge of it is, in my opinion, inappropriate and unfounded.”