Washington’s leading returning receiver could miss all of 2018

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Washington, the overwhelming favorite to claim the Pac-12 crown, already knew it was coming into the 2018 season having to replace significant lost production in the passing game.  As it stands now, they could very well have to replace even more.

Speculation has been bouncing around social media of late that Hunter Bryant was dealing with what was potentially a significant injury issue.  At the Pac-12 Media Days Wednesday, Chris Petersen confirmed that the Huskies tight end had undergone knee surgery earlier this offseason.

As a result, the head coach further confirmed that Bryant will miss at least the start of the 2018 regular season.  Not only that, but Petersen indicated that Bryant missing the entire year is not out of the question.

From al.com:

He’s not going to be ready at the start of the season,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said at Pac-12 media day. “May end up being his redshirt year, especially with the four games that we can play. But he will not be ready at the start of the season. It will be a month or two before we can even kind of really see where he’s at. The surgery went really, really well.

Last season as a true freshman, Bryant’s 331 yards receiving were second on the team while his 22 receptions were third.  With Dante Pettis and his 761 yards off to the NFL, Bryant was the Huskies’ leading returning receiver in receiving yards.

Aaron Fuller, with 26 and 291, will now be UW’s leading returning receiver in catches and yards to open the upcoming season.

Ohio State names replacement for WRs coach booted amid domestic abuse allegations

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
As expected, Urban Meyer looked within his own football program for his next assistant.

Thursday morning, Ohio State announced that Brian Hartline has been named as the Buckeyes’ interim wide receivers coach.  Hartline, a former OSU receiver, is entering his second year with his alma mater after spending the 2017 season as a quality control assistant who worked with receivers.

In concert with Hartline’s promotion, the program also announced that graduate assistant Corey Dennis has been elevated to a senior quality control position working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks.

“As I said in Chicago [during Big Ten Media Days], I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men,” Meyer said in a statement. “I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities.”

Hartline will replace Zach Smith, who was dismissed earlier this week amidst a May arrest that ultimately led to allegations of domestic abuse.  This will mark the 41-year-old Hartline’s first-ever on-field coaching job at any level.

You’ll never guess who tops the preseason Division III Top 25

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
Mount Union has won (deep breaths now) the most recent, two of the last three, three of the past six, six of the past 13 and 12 of the past 22 Division III national titles. (Exhale.) And Division III writers think the Purple Raiders will bring home the crown again in 2018.

The defending champs were the heavy favorites in D3Football.com’s preseason Top 25, released Wednesday, garnering 24 of the 25 available first-place votes. The lone dissenting vote went to 2017 runner-up and 2016 champion Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders saw their 29-game winning streak snapped in a 12-0 loss to Mount Union in the 2017 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, and voters like the two finalists to forge a rematch this December.

St. Thomas came in third; the Tommies reached the title game in 2015 and 2012, but fell to Mount Union both times. Wisconsin-Oshkosh ranks fourth in the poll; Oshkosh fell 10-7 to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the 2016 championship game. A grand total of five programs have reached the last 13 Stagg Bowls; Wisconsin-Whitewater played for nine and won six Division III national championships from 2005-14 but has fallen out of the elite after Lance Leipold‘s departure for Buffalo. The Warhawks went 7-3 in 2017 and rank No. 12 in today’s poll.

The full poll:

1. Mount Union (Ohio) (24 first-place votes)
2. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1)
3. St. Thomas (Minn.)
4. Wisconsin-Oshkosh
5. Linfield (Ore.)
6. Brockport (N.Y.)
7. North Central (Ill.)
8. Frostburg State (Md.)
9. Wesley (Del.)
10. Hardin-Simmons (Texas)
11. St. John’s (Minn.)
12. Wisconsin-Whitewater
13. Wartburg (Iowa)
14. Wittenberg (Ohio)
15. Washington & Jefferson (Pa.)
16. Wisconsin-Platteville
17. Delaware Valley (Pa.)
18. Wheaton (Ill.)
19. Johns Hopkins (Md.)
20. Trine (Ind.)
21. Illinois Wesleyan
22. Berry (Ga.)
23. Case Western Reserve (Ohio)
24. Franklin & Marshall (Pa.)
25. RPI (N.Y.)

Arizona AD addresses report that QB Khalil Tate submarined Ken Niumatalolo hiring

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
On Tuesday, mixed into a profile of Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, was the explosive allegation that Tate intentionally sabotaged a reported hiring of Ken Niumatalolo because he and the rest of the Wildcats’ roster didn’t want to play for the Navy coach.

Multiple outlets reported Jan. 12 that Arizona was moving in to hire Niumatalolo, and that afternoon Tate fired off this since-deleted tweet:

“I didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option.” 

“I had to make sure I was heard, make sure the team was heard, because my teammates didn’t want to run the triple option, either,” Tate told Bleacher Report. “So the idea was to tweet it out, let it get traction, then delete it. I knew people reading it would say, ‘Why did he delete it?’ But that just magnifies it more.”

However much impact Tate’s tweet did or did not have on the search, Niumatalolo didn’t get the job. He pulled his name from the search on Jan. 14, and Arizona hired Kevin Sumlin later that day.

Appearing at Pac-12 media day on Wednesday, Arizona AD Dave Heeke addressed the report.

“Throughout the entire process, whether it was Khalil or other leaders in our football program, we were in conversations with them – about where we were going, keeping them informed, trying to understand what the best things are for the program,” he told the Arizona Daily Star.

This quote can be filed directly under “What else did you expect him to say?” category. Either Heeke admits that, yeah, Tate did undermine his hiring, or that he was prepared to move forward against his quarterback’s wishes.

“Khalil and I have a great relationship,” Heeke said. “Speculating and hypothesizing about the decision-making process, without any knowledge of it is, in my opinion, inappropriate and unfounded.”

Ohio picked to win first MAC championship in half century

By Zach BarnettJul 25, 2018, 4:24 PM EDT
Ohio has never won the MAC championship game, but the league’s media thinks this is the year the Frank Solich‘s crew breaks that drought.

The Bobcats went 9-4 (5-3 MAC) with a 41-6 win over UAB in the Bahamas Bowl. Ohio has won five MAC championships in its history, but none since 1968. Ohio loses six members of its front seven but returns quarterback Nathan Rourke, running back A.J. Ouellette, two receivers and four offensive linemen.

The league released its 2018 media poll on Tuesday, and Ohio enters 2018 as a solid favorite to win the league crown. Ohio is the runaway favorite to take the East Division for the second time in three years, and Northern Illinois is a solid favorite to win its record eighth West Division crown.

EAST
1. Ohio (21 first-place votes)
2. Buffalo (1)
3. Miami (2)
4. Akron
5. Bowling Green
6. Kent State

WEST
1. Northern Illinois (15)
2. Toledo (7)
3. Western Michigan (1)
4. Eastern Michigan
5. Central Michigan (1)
6. Ball State

Ohio received 13 votes to win the MAC Championship and Toledo, chosen second in the West, is also the second favorite to win the overall conference title with five votes. Northern Illinois earned four votes, and Miami and Central Michigan each garnered one apiece.

The 22nd MAC Championship will be played Friday, Nov. 30 at Detroit’s Ford Field (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).