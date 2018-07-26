Watch List season continues with Wuerffel Trophy releasing set of 106 players to keep an eye on

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, media days have concluded and the college football calendar has rolled onto watch list season in earnest fashion. The latest to put out a list of players to keep an eye on is the Wuerffel Trophy and get this, it includes 106 players (and counting) on it.

Yep, 106.

For those wondering what the award is even about here’s how the organization that presents it describes it:

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Past winners include Texas A&M/Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight in 2016, Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love last season, USC QB Matt Barkley and, of course, Tim Tebow.

The entire list of players nominated by their sports information department is entirely too long to reprint here but you can see if your favorite player made the cut on the award’s website at www.wuerffeltrophy.org. Some of the notable names in the running are Boise State QB Brett Rypien, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, MTSU QB Brent Stockstill, Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquill and Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley.

With the release of the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, just one major award is left to announce their short list in the Walter Camp Award.