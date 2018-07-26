Getty Images

Watch List season continues with Wuerffel Trophy releasing set of 106 players to keep an eye on

By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Yes, media days have concluded and the college football calendar has rolled onto watch list season in earnest fashion. The latest to put out a list of players to keep an eye on is the Wuerffel Trophy and get this, it includes 106 players (and counting) on it.

Yep, 106.

For those wondering what the award is even about here’s how the organization that presents it describes it:

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually in Fort Walton Beach.  Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Past winners include Texas A&M/Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight in 2016, Kentucky linebacker Courtney Love last season, USC QB Matt Barkley and, of course, Tim Tebow. 

The entire list of players nominated by their sports information department is entirely too long to reprint here but you can see if your favorite player made the cut on the award’s website at www.wuerffeltrophy.org. Some of the notable names in the running are Boise State QB Brett Rypien, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, MTSU QB Brent Stockstill, Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquill and Penn State signal-caller Trace McSorley.

With the release of the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, just one major award is left to announce their short list in the Walter Camp Award.

Navy QB Malcolm Perry, South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel highlight 2018 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Watch list season rolls on. The latest entry comes out of Kentucky as the Louisville Sports Commission announced the 2018 Paul Hornung Award Watch List featuring a list of a whopping 43 players from all over the country.

The award itself was started in 2010 and is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. It was taken home by Penn State’s Saquon Barkley last season.

“Due to the leadership and hard work of the Louisville Sports Commission, the award created in my name has come a long way in a short time,” said namesake Paul Hornung, the 1956 Heisman Trophy winner. “We’ve selected outstanding college players, many who have gone on to do extremely well in the NFL. I’m pleased that we are able to acknowledge outstanding players who contribute any way possible to help their teams win, the same way I did.”

The full list of players on the watch list is below, highlighted by Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, South Carolina wideout Deebo Samuel, Arizona State star N'Keal Harry and many others who are regulars at finding the end zone and delivering big plays on Saturdays.

Auburn AD wants Tigers in hunt for College Football Playoff

By Bryan FischerJul 26, 2018, 1:38 PM EDT
Many of the preseason polls will be released (or updated) over the next few weeks and you’ll likely find Auburn somewhere in the top 10 or so of just about everyone of them. That’s to be expected given that the Tigers have a number of key pieces back from last year’s squad that won the SEC West, including a tough defensive line and a Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

With all that’s returning to the Plains come expectations though and that’s certainly nothing that the school is running away from. In a recent interview with AL.com, new Auburn athletic director Allen Greene discussed his own expectations for the upcoming 2018 season and let’s just say he’s not shying away from aiming high despite facing what is probably the toughest schedule in the country.

“I tend to look at is as an opportunity,” Greene said. “We’ve got one of the toughest schedules in college football: We’re on the road against Alabama and Georgia late in the season; we open up against Washington, a really good team in Atlanta. So, there’s an opportunity for us to showcase our talents and I’m really looking forward to watching our team grow and evolve over the course of the season. Obviously, we want to be in the hunt for one of those final four teams in the College Football Playoff.

“I think the expectations are always high, and they should be high.”

So… no pressure Gus Malzahn, who signed a huge new contract this offseason that will pay him several Brinks trucks worth of cash but will still have to deal with a championship-or-bust mentality from even the new guy in town.

Such is life, however, at Auburn.

Florida transfer Antonio Riles now listed on FAU’s roster

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
It appears Lane Kiffin has officially reeled in a former Power Five player.

Late last month, it was reported that Florida transfer Antonio Riles had decided to move on to Florida Atlantic.  Wednesday, the Palm Beach Post reported that Riles has officially joined the Owls; a quick check of FAU’s official football roster shows the transfer is indeed listed on it.

As the offensive guard comes in as a UF graduate, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 for FAU.  Riles had previously been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA, which will allow him to play this coming season.

A three-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class, Giles was rated as the No. 36 player at any position in the state of Georgia. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Giles played in 19 games during his time in Gainesville. He started six games while with the Gators, all of which came in the first half of the 2015 season.

torn ACL suffered during summer camp cost Riles the entire 2016 season and helped lead to the sixth year of eligibility being granted by the NCAA.

Report: Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks

By John TaylorJul 26, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
11 Comments

There’s a series of words we never thought would appear together in the same headline.

According to First Coast News, six Florida football players are facing university discipline following an on-campus confrontation in late May with a Gainesville-area gambler named Devante’ “Tay Bang” Zachery that involved airsoft guns, a frying pan, a baseball bat and rocks.  The beef originally stemmed from Zachery allegedly calling the football team “garbage” after he lost money betting on the Gators.

Per the report, “[w]ide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell were recommended to UF’s Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department for an ‘incident by holding and pointing what appears to be assault rifles (later determined to be airsoft rifles) at other individuals on campus.” Additionally, the website wrote, “[w]ide receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Rick Wells, tight end Kemore Gamble and quarterback Emory Jones were also recommended to the Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department for lying to university police about the incident in question.”

Tight end C’yontai Lewis was also mentioned in First Coast News‘ report as having a “good relationship” with Zachery before ceasing that association, although it doesn’t appear he’s facing any university sanctions.

As for the confrontation that was the end result of the bad blood?  It was apparently straight out of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy.”

University police began their investigation after a witness called 911 in reference to a suspicious person. The witness said he saw 10 people arguing and believed they had guns. The witness added, “the weapons resemble assault rifles.”

The scene was captured on surveillance and cell phone video, the 17-page incident report states. The video shows “about 10–15 individuals, holding what appeared to be weapons,” according to the report.

Zachery, 21, and his friends were waiting for the football players near the dorms. The football players began to confront the group, but left in vehicles, the report states. As the group left, they could be heard yelling, “We coming back strapped,” the report states.

The other group returned and a confrontation ensued. One player reported the group had a baseball bat, a red laser being pointed at another player’s chest and another individual threatening “Come any closer, I’ll spray you.”

Zachery told police, he observed one football player holding “some sort of assault rifle and some others were [holding] rocks.” Police wrote, they didn’t believe Zachery’s story and thought he was minimizing the incidents he was describing, the report states.

According to the player, once they heard police sirens, and everyone left.

Video evidence also showed that one, unnamed football player was using a frying pan during the confrontation

Neither the university nor the football program have commented on the bizarre development.  It should be noted that none of the football players involved have been charged with any sort of crime.

Cleveland (pictured) led the Gators in receiving yards (410) and was second in receptions (22) last season, while Toney’s 15 catches for 152 yards were both fourth on the team.  Campbell played in nine games in 2017, while Gamble took a redshirt his true freshman season.  Jones was a four-star member of UF’s 2018 recruiting class.

As for Wells?  This issue could prove worrisome based on his recent off-field past.

Wells was one of several Florida players suspended for the entire 2017 season for the misuse of scholarship money at a bookstore, with some nine players total caught up in making improper charges on student IDs and selling said items for cash.  He was one of the four suspended players who returned to the team in late January.