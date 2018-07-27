Alabama announces contract extension for Nick Saban through 2025 season

When Nick Saban was at the podium for SEC media days last week, he was asked — as he is seemingly every year — about how long he will continue coaching at Alabama. The veteran coach replied with his usual answer of however long he feels healthy enough to and if the program would have him.

It seems quite a long time is the real answer.

The Crimson Tide announced on Friday afternoon that they had agreed to a contract extension with Saban though the 2025 season, including annual raises that will see him go from around $7.5 million in 2018 up to $10.3 million by the end of the deal.

“Our family is thrilled to agree to a contract extension with the University of Alabama that will keep us in Tuscaloosa for the rest of our coaching career,” Saban said in a statement. “For Terry and me, the Tuscaloosa community and the state of Alabama have become home, and a place with deep roots for our entire family. We are very excited about the future, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed at Alabama — both on and off the football field. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the entire University community for their support. I’ve said this before, but the most satisfying part of our job is seeing the young men that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program.”

Some of the details about the contract released by the school include annual increases of $400,000 on his base pay and retention bonuses of $800,000 if he’s still coach in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Saban is officially 127-20 since arriving in Tuscaloosa back in 2007, a mark that includes five national championships and five SEC titles. He will turn 67 during the middle of the season for the Tide and will be 74 when the deal (at least in its current form) concludes.

The school notes that the Alabama Board of Trustees still has to formally approve the deal but something, like that shiny big trophy from the national title game in January, tells us that is but a mere formality.