Bryce Love, Ed Oliver headline Walter Camp Award preseason watch list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is arguably the second-most prestigious award in college football has officially joined in on the watch listing fun.

The Walter Camp Foundation became the last (?) of the major awards to release its preseason watch list, with a total of 50 individuals making the cut as the players to watch for its 2018 Player of the Year Award. Headling that half-century group is a pair of 2017 Camp All-Americans — Stanford running back Bryce Love and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

All FBS conferences are represented, led by nine each for both the Big Ten and ACC. The ACC (eight) and Big 12 (seven) are next, followed by the Pac-12 (five), AAC (four), Conference USA (three), MAC (one), Mountain West (one) and Sun Belt (one). Two football independents, Army and Notre Dame, made the initial cut as well.

A total of nine schools placed two players each on the watch list: Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Of the 50 watch listers, 38 come from the offensive side of the ball. The breakdown of that group goes 17 quarterbacks, 15 running backs, five wide receivers and one tight end. An even dozen are, obviously, defensive players — seven defensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs.

Breaking down the group by classes, there are 17 seniors, 25 juniors and eight sophomores.

Cam Akers, RB, Sophomore, Florida State

Darius Anderson, RB, Junior, TCU

Rodney Anderson, RB, Junior, Oklahoma

Ben Banogu, DE, Sophomore, TCU

Nick Bosa, DL, Junior, Ohio State #

Spencer Brown, RB, Sophomore, UAB

Jake Bentley, QB, Junior, University of South Carolina

A.J. Brown, WR, Junior, Ole Miss

Jake Browning, QB, Senior, Washington

Devin Bush, LB, Junior, Michigan #

Raekwon Davis, DL, Junior, Alabama

AJ Dillon, RB, Sophomore, Boston College

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Sophomore, Ohio State

T.J. Edwards, LB, Senior, Wisconsin #

Noah Fant, TE, Junior, Iowa

Mason Fine, QB, Junior, North Texas

Ryan Finley, QB, Senior, North Carolina State

Rashan Gary, DE, Junior, Michigan

Myles Gaskin, RB, Senior, Washington

Joe Gilles-Harris, LB, Junior, Duke #

Will Grier, QB, Senior, West Virginia

Justice Hansen, QB, Senior, Arkansas State

Damien Harris, RB, Senior, Alabama

Darrell Henderson, RB, Junior Memphis

Justice Hill, RB, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Collin Johnson, WR, Junior, Texas

Diontae Johnson, WR, Junior, Toledo

Jaquan Johnson, DB, Senior, Miami (Fla.)

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Junior, Clemson

Brian Lewerke, QB, Junior, Michigan State

Drew Lock, QB, Senior, Missouri

Bryce Love, RB, Senior, Stanford *

Trace McSorley, QB, Senior, Penn State

McKenzie Milton, QB, Junior, UCF

Steven Montez, QB, Junior, Colorado

Ed Oliver, DL, Junior, Houston *

Malcolm Perry, QB, Junior, Navy

Ahmmon Richards, WR, Junior, Miami (Fla.)

Brett Rypien, QB, Senior, Boise State

Kyle Shurmur, QB, Senior, Vanderbilt

David Sills, WR, Senior, West Virginia #

Devin Singletary, RB, Junior, Florida Atlantic

Benny Snell, RB, Junior, Kentucky

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Junior, Auburn

Khalil Tate, QB, Junior, Arizona

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Sophomore, Wisconsin #

Christian Wilkins, DL, Senior, Clemson #

Greedy Williams, DB, Sophomore, LSU

Brandon Wimbush, QB, Senior, University of Notre Dame

Darnell Woolfolk, RB, Senior, Army-West Point

* 2017 Walter Camp All-America First-Team selection

# – 2017 Walter Camp All-America Second-Team selection