Michigan State RB L.J. Scott on state of rivalry with Michigan: “They’re our little sisters”

It has been over a decade since Michigan tailback Mike Hart uttered his famous words about rival Michigan State but they still live on in infamy around the state after he called the Spartans the Wolverines’ “little brother” following a win in 2007. It’s become a running theme whenever the two tangle on the football field and certainly has been brought up nearly every time the two rivals play for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Things have changed in the annual Big Ten East matchup however. At the time Hart said the phrase, UM had won six straight in the series and 10 of the last 12. Since then though, things have flipped — Sparty has won eight of the last 10 the past decade (and that includes four of the last five). All of this brings us to Big Ten Media Days earlier this week.

It seems MSU tailback L.J. Scott was asked by a reporter about why he thinks there’s still a lack of respect from Michigan and their fans in the rivalry and his answer was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser.

“It’s just like we get no respect from them,” Scott said, per the Detroit Free Press. “And I pretty much learned that freshman year.

“I don’t know, probably because they’re our little sisters, I guess.”

Weeeeelp.

Something says Scott’s comments will certainly make their way to the Michigan locker room prior to their trip to East Lansing on October 20….