Oregon expanding beer and wine sales across Autzen Stadium for 2018

Oregon officials may somehow have found a way to make Autzen Stadium louder without doing an ounce of construction and bringing in more money to boot.
A school release on Thursday detailed many of the changes headed to Eugene for the 2018 season and while new entry policies, a clear bag rule and other items were news, the headliner of the new additions for the upcoming year is the expansion of beer and wine sales to general concession stands all over the stadium.
“The Autzen Stadium experience is the best and most magical in college football, and we are always looking for ways to enhance that experience for our great fans,” Athletic Director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “These changes also reflect best practices in the industry regarding fan safety and the high priority we place on a safe and positive experience for everyone attending an Oregon football game.”
Sales of alcohol will not be happening in student sections and the school is also increasing the number of game-day staff devoted to monitoring consumption to deal with the expanded liquor offerings. This is being labeled as part of a one-year pilot program that also comes with preventing re-entering the stadium and expanded parking lot times on game day. There was no additional information given as to what kinds of beers and wines the Ducks would be selling but given the local scene on both fronts, something says that you won’t be limited to just having a Bud Light available on Saturdays at the stadium.
The news in Eugene comes right on the heels of a similar new alcohol policy at Arizona. The Pac-12 now has five schools that offer some sort of alcohol sales in general seating areas, including both programs in Arizona and Oregon, as well as at Washington State. Given how quickly many universities are tapping into this market, it probably won’t be long before we see the rest of the league go down a similar road in the near future.
UConn football has not been good recently, to put it mildly. The Huskies have played in only one bowl game the past seven seasons and won more than five games just once since they miraculously made that Fiesta Bowl in 2010. Ever since joining the AAC in 2013, the program’s highest finish has been tied for third in a six-team division.
So yeah, not good.
As you can expect, this has led to even smaller crowds at home over the years. The NCAA officially says UConn averaged 20,335 (in a 40,000 seat stadium) per home game in 2017, a figure smaller than some FCS schools like James Madison and Montana and a bit inflated given one of the “home” games was against Boston College at Fenway Park.
Well, it seems that the athletic director at the school is not all that happy at fans staying home when their team needs them and proceeded to call them out a bit this week at the AAC’s annual media day/clambake.
“We need our fan base to step up and be accountable if they want to have a quality football program and quality programs in general,” David Benedict told the Journal Inquirer. “You’ve got support the programs through thick and thin. That’s what great programs do. We have to try to re-engage our fan base and get them to start buying into that.
“But it’s really about creating an accountability with our fan base to have them take some ownership, just like coach (Randy Edsall) is trying to get his team to take some ownership and be accountable for what they’re doing.”
We’re sure all the fans are thrilled at being questioned about coming out to watch a sub-par product on the field and will quickly buy some season tickets as a result of these comments…
Sorry Nick Saban, the real big news on the contract front this week came in the Southwest, not the Southeast.
New Mexico State announced on Friday that they have inked head coach Doug Martin to a new four-year deal that will keep him in Las Cruces through 2021.
“What Doug Martin, his staff and our players accomplished last year has not been seen in a generation,” athletic director Mario Moccia said. “The program he inherited has undergone a significant transformation. Academically, socially and competitively he has made vast strides in all three areas. This past season, the amount of national attention on the football program, our athletic department and our University was unparalleled. As we head into independent status, it was critical we secure Doug’s services for the long term.”
Martin has done well in one of the toughest FBS jobs in the country since taking over in 2013. While the 17-44 record over five seasons doesn’t look great, it’s comes on the heels of a remarkable turnaround campaign in 2017 that saw the team make (and win) its first bowl game since 1960. Yeah, that’s five decades — a full three years before Martin was even born and 21 years before he was first taking snaps as a freshman quarterback at Kentucky.
The new contract also brings some additional stability to the program as the Aggies embark on yet another stint as an FBS independent following four odd years in the Sun Belt. The team opens during Week 0 on August 25th against old WAC foe Wyoming.
When Nick Saban was at the podium for SEC media days last week, he was asked — as he is seemingly every year — about how long he will continue coaching at Alabama. The veteran coach replied with his usual answer of however long he feels healthy enough to and if the program would have him.
It seems quite a long time is the real answer.
The Crimson Tide announced on Friday afternoon that they had agreed to a contract extension with Saban though the 2025 season, including annual raises that will see him go from around $7.5 million in 2018 up to $10.3 million by the end of the deal.
“Our family is thrilled to agree to a contract extension with the University of Alabama that will keep us in Tuscaloosa for the rest of our coaching career,” Saban said in a statement. “For Terry and me, the Tuscaloosa community and the state of Alabama have become home, and a place with deep roots for our entire family. We are very excited about the future, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed at Alabama — both on and off the football field. We want to thank the Board of Trustees, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the entire University community for their support. I’ve said this before, but the most satisfying part of our job is seeing the young men that represent our program grow and develop, not only in football, but more importantly in what they have been able to accomplish in their lives because of their involvement in our program.”
Some of the details about the contract released by the school include annual increases of $400,000 on his base pay and retention bonuses of $800,000 if he’s still coach in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Saban is officially 127-20 since arriving in Tuscaloosa back in 2007, a mark that includes five national championships and five SEC titles. He will turn 67 during the middle of the season for the Tide and will be 74 when the deal (at least in its current form) concludes.
The school notes that the Alabama Board of Trustees still has to formally approve the deal but something, like that shiny big trophy from the national title game in January, tells us that is but a mere formality.
It has been over a decade since Michigan tailback Mike Hart uttered his famous words about rival Michigan State but they still live on in infamy around the state after he called the Spartans the Wolverines’ “little brother” following a win in 2007. It’s become a running theme whenever the two tangle on the football field and certainly has been brought up nearly every time the two rivals play for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
Things have changed in the annual Big Ten East matchup however. At the time Hart said the phrase, UM had won six straight in the series and 10 of the last 12. Since then though, things have flipped — Sparty has won eight of the last 10 the past decade (and that includes four of the last five). All of this brings us to Big Ten Media Days earlier this week.
It seems MSU tailback L.J. Scott was asked by a reporter about why he thinks there’s still a lack of respect from Michigan and their fans in the rivalry and his answer was a bit of an eyebrow-raiser.
“It’s just like we get no respect from them,” Scott said, per the Detroit Free Press. “And I pretty much learned that freshman year.
“I don’t know, probably because they’re our little sisters, I guess.”
Weeeeelp.
Something says Scott’s comments will certainly make their way to the Michigan locker room prior to their trip to East Lansing on October 20….