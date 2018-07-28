Arizona State’s new uniforms ditch name on front but include hidden Arizona flag

Arizona State will be one of many college football programs sporting a new uniform this season, and this one may be one of the best the Sun Devils have worn in some time.
With a first look showed off during Pac-12 Media Day this week, a couple of things stand out fairly quickly. First, there is no longer any wording on the front that reads “Arizona State” on the front of the jersey, just above the uniform number. That has been a signature uniform design element for about as long as many can remember, but it is now gone. But you do not need to look too closely to discover the newest uniform trait included in the Arizona State design. The state flag of Arizona is represented across the top of the jersey, blended so eloquently into the fabric of the jersey itself. You can see the new home jersey in this photo via Twitter.
If you need a visual reference, this is the state flag of Arizona. The home jersey includes the star in the middle of the jersey across the top of the uniform, and the stripes shooting out from it are also represented. In a sense, Arizona State and uniform partner Adidas are taking some inspiration from Maryland in finding ways to incorporate the state flag into the uniform, and this one works incredibly well.
You may be able to catch a glimpse of the new design in these videos from Pac-12 Media Day.
We’ll have to wait to see if this element makes it into the away jersey or any alternate designs sure to be lined up for this season, but this is one freaking good home jersey for Arizona State. It is so well done and it is not at all something that will distract any viewers watching an Arizona State home game this upcoming season.
And not to be overlooked is the tribute to former Sun Devil Pat Tillman. His initials and uniform number appear on a small patch at the bottom of the neckline.
Two former members of the Tennessee football program were acquitted of aggravated rape charges from a November 2014 incident. Former Vols linebacker A.J. Johnson and defensive back Michael Williams were each previously charged with raping a woman at a party and have now been cleared by a jury on Friday.
A jury took less than two hours to come to their decision.
“I am so grateful to the jury for their work and their service to our community, and I’m grateful for their seeing the truth, [that] Michael Williams is not guilty and has never been guilty of this crime,” Johnson’s lawyer, David Eldridge, said in an Associated Press report. “He’s looking forward to moving on with his life.”
The defense argument was based on the idea the prosecution was not providing sufficient evidence to back a woman’s claim she was raped by the two former Tennessee football players. It was the defense team’s stance the woman had consensual sex with both men and then later lied about her claim of being raped.
Neither player played for Tennessee following the indictment against them.
The entrance the Clemson Tigers make for every home game is unique in that players run down the hill to the field after touching Howard’s Rock for good luck. As they do so, a massive amount of orange balloons would be released into the air to add to the visual of the moment. Starting this season, however, that part of the tradition may be removed entirely.
According to a report from TigerNet.com, the releasing of balloons will no longer be a part of the pregame entrance at Clemson. Per the original report;
“A source confirmed to TigerNet Friday night that the decision was made recently (not made by the Board of Trustees). TigerNet was told that it was a “campus decision” and it had been a “long time coming.”
The tradition of releasing balloons started as a stunt to set the world record for the largest balloon release, and it has remained a part of the home game tradition for over 30 years. The release of so many balloons does raise some environmental concerns, of course, and the concerns are similar to ones raised to Nebraska in recent years. Nebraska was sued by a Nebraska resident in 2016 over the release of balloons at Nebraska football games, claiming the release to be a threat to children and animals. After all, those ballons have to come down to the surface sometime. That lawsuit was later dismissed by a federal court.
Now that Clemson will no longer release balloons, we may have to rethink just where Clemson stands in the pecking order of the ACC and College Football Playoff picture. Clemson’s title hopes may have just been deflated as a result.
Oregon officials may somehow have found a way to make Autzen Stadium louder without doing an ounce of construction and bringing in more money to boot.
A school release on Thursday detailed many of the changes headed to Eugene for the 2018 season and while new entry policies, a clear bag rule and other items were news, the headliner of the new additions for the upcoming year is the expansion of beer and wine sales to general concession stands all over the stadium.
“The Autzen Stadium experience is the best and most magical in college football, and we are always looking for ways to enhance that experience for our great fans,” Athletic Director Rob Mullens said in a statement. “These changes also reflect best practices in the industry regarding fan safety and the high priority we place on a safe and positive experience for everyone attending an Oregon football game.”
Sales of alcohol will not be happening in student sections and the school is also increasing the number of game-day staff devoted to monitoring consumption to deal with the expanded liquor offerings. This is being labeled as part of a one-year pilot program that also comes with preventing re-entering the stadium and expanded parking lot times on game day. There was no additional information given as to what kinds of beers and wines the Ducks would be selling but given the local scene on both fronts, something says that you won’t be limited to just having a Bud Light available on Saturdays at the stadium.
The news in Eugene comes right on the heels of a similar new alcohol policy at Arizona. The Pac-12 now has five schools that offer some sort of alcohol sales in general seating areas, including both programs in Arizona and Oregon, as well as at Washington State. Given how quickly many universities are tapping into this market, it probably won’t be long before we see the rest of the league go down a similar road in the near future.
UConn football has not been good recently, to put it mildly. The Huskies have played in only one bowl game the past seven seasons and won more than five games just once since they miraculously made that Fiesta Bowl in 2010. Ever since joining the AAC in 2013, the program’s highest finish has been tied for third in a six-team division.
So yeah, not good.
As you can expect, this has led to even smaller crowds at home over the years. The NCAA officially says UConn averaged 20,335 (in a 40,000 seat stadium) per home game in 2017, a figure smaller than some FCS schools like James Madison and Montana and a bit inflated given one of the “home” games was against Boston College at Fenway Park.
Well, it seems that the athletic director at the school is not all that happy at fans staying home when their team needs them and proceeded to call them out a bit this week at the AAC’s annual media day/clambake.
“We need our fan base to step up and be accountable if they want to have a quality football program and quality programs in general,” David Benedict told the Journal Inquirer. “You’ve got support the programs through thick and thin. That’s what great programs do. We have to try to re-engage our fan base and get them to start buying into that.
“But it’s really about creating an accountability with our fan base to have them take some ownership, just like coach (Randy Edsall) is trying to get his team to take some ownership and be accountable for what they’re doing.”
We’re sure all the fans are thrilled at being questioned about coming out to watch a sub-par product on the field and will quickly buy some season tickets as a result of these comments…