Michigan State the landing spot for New Mexico transfer Jon Brys

With summer camp getting set to kick off early next month, Michigan State recently added a new name to its football roster.
According to mlive.com, Jon Brys has transferred into Mark Dantonio‘s Spartans program. Brys left New Mexico shortly before the 2017 season kicked off, and the tight end-turned-offensive lineman will come to East Lansing, at least initially, as a walk-on.
The Jackson, Mich., native’s former high school football coach intimated that homesickness played a role in his move from the Lobos to the Spartans.
“He went to New Mexico, he was fairly successful and they really had big plans for him there but really he was just too far away from home,” Herb Brogan, his former head coach at Lumen Christi, told the website. “That type of distance, it’s tough for a lot of kids to do and he always kind of had his eye on Michigan State from the beginning.”
A three-star 2016 recruit, Brys held offers from, among others, Louisville, Appalachian State, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan before signing with UNM. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Brys will not be eligible to play for MSU in 2018, but will have four years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
Before he participates in his first Michigan summer camp, Shea Patterson is getting some stick-and-ball work in.
As he hadn’t played the sport for a couple of years, some heads were turned when the U-M quarterback was drafted in the 39th round of the June Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers. Nearly a month later, he signed a 2019 contract with the baseball organization that would allow him to play for the team after his football eligibility expires next season.
Over the weekend, the Austin American-Statesman reported that the Rangers have assigned Patterson to their Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. Patterson is taking batting practice with the team as well as other baseball-related activities, but is not playing in any games.
“The Rangers sent me here to be around these guys, learn from the veterans and pick up anything I can,” Patterson, who hasn’t played baseball since his junior year of high school, told the American-Statesman. “Oh, man, it’s a humbling and awesome experience. It’s remarkable to see how hard they work, how much they put into their craft”
That said, the baseball work won’t last much longer as Patterson will head back to Ann Arbor Thursday for the start of U-M’s summer camp Friday.
Patterson transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan in December of last year. He was ultimately granted immediate eligibility to play for U-M this season, and is widely viewed as the front-runner to claim the starting quarterback job in his first season in Ann Arbor.
A consensus five-star 2016 recruit, Patterson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player overall on its composite board. After starting the last three games of his true freshman season, Patterson started the first seven games of 2017 before going down with a season-ending knee injury.
As it turns out, Toledo will get instant Power Five help this season.
In January, Bryant Koback announced his decision to transfer from Kentucky to the MAC football program. Monday, the Toledo Blade reported that the running back has been granted immediate eligibility after Toledo officials had petitioned the NCAA for a waiver.
Koback sat out the entire 2017 season, his true freshman year, because of a serious leg injury sustained during his final season of high school football.
The redshirt freshman will now have four years to use four seasons of eligibility.
Koback was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2017 recruiting class. He participated in spring practice with the Rockets earlier this offseason and, after rushing for 45 yards on six carries in the spring game, is expected to contribute early and often this coming season.
A Tuskegee University football player will never play the sport again because of a gruesome accident earlier this month.
According to the ABC affiliate in Memphis, Jabari Bailey lost his leg in a car accident July 11. Per the station, Bailey was on the side of the road helping give his friend’s battery a jump when another vehicle slammed into the rear of the friend’s vehicle, pinning him between his and the friend’s car.
The Division II linebacker’s father stated that the leg was instantly severed.
“A surgeon told the family, a Good Samaritan used a belt as a tourniquet and that is what saved his life,” the station wrote. Jay Bailey, the football player’s father, stated that the man charged in the incident “never hit the brakes. There are no skid marks.”
47-year-old Frank Smith has been charged with failing to yield causing serious injury. Smith’s criminal history dating to 1989 “shows a pattern of driving offenses and felony arrests.” Included in that history is being treated as an habitual motor vehicle offender yet still having a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident.
“My initial reaction was to be grateful for the life of my child and that I still got him here,” Jay Bailey said. “And I know we go a long road to go, but as a dad, I am going to make sure that this guy never hurts anybody else on the road ever again, …
“What I don’t understand is how did he get another license? And how did he get behind the wheel of the car?”
Earlier today, it was reported that vandals broke into Scott Frost‘s home in southwest Lincoln and made off with $165,000 worth of valuables — 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes and a Nintendo Wii.
It’s believed that the thieves entered through an unlocked door in the garage as the home is currently being renovated.
Turns out, the news isn’t that bad.
On Monday evening, Frost released this statement:
“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging. All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items. I would like to clarify that some items initially reported as missing have been found, including some of the rings listed on the police report. Also, the value of what we believe is missing is lower than what has been publicly reported.”
Frost’s update is good to hear, although it doesn’t solve the question of who would burglarize Frost’s home in the first place.