Michigan State the landing spot for New Mexico transfer Jon Brys

With summer camp getting set to kick off early next month, Michigan State recently added a new name to its football roster.

According to mlive.com, Jon Brys has transferred into Mark Dantonio‘s Spartans program. Brys left New Mexico shortly before the 2017 season kicked off, and the tight end-turned-offensive lineman will come to East Lansing, at least initially, as a walk-on.

The Jackson, Mich., native’s former high school football coach intimated that homesickness played a role in his move from the Lobos to the Spartans.

“He went to New Mexico, he was fairly successful and they really had big plans for him there but really he was just too far away from home,” Herb Brogan, his former head coach at Lumen Christi, told the website. “That type of distance, it’s tough for a lot of kids to do and he always kind of had his eye on Michigan State from the beginning.”

A three-star 2016 recruit, Brys held offers from, among others, Louisville, Appalachian State, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan before signing with UNM. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.

Brys will not be eligible to play for MSU in 2018, but will have four years of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.