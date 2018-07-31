Virginia Tech releases Cam Goode to transfer with no restrictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears Santino Marchiol could possibly continue his collegiate playing career at another Power Five school.

According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, Marchiol “might be joining the Arizona Wildcats program.” It’s expected that Marchiol could join the Pac-12 program around the time it kicks off summer camp early next month, although not necessarily for the start of it.

Marchiol’s decision to transfer from Texas A&M was confirmed earlier this month.

I'm hearing former Texas A&M LB Santino Marchiol might be joining the #ArizonaWildcats program. Marchiol was a hotly pursued 4-star recruit who redshirted last season as a freshman. UA football roster is being updated as we speak. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) July 30, 2018

Marchiol was a four-star member of Texas A&M’s 2017 recruiting class, the last under Kevin Sumlin. Sumlin, of course, is now the head coach at Arizona after being fired by A&M following the 2017 season.

247Sports.com rated Marchiol as the No. 17 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 41 player at any position in the state of Colorado. He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

Marchiol will have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and will then have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2019 season.