Getty Images

Urban Meyer placed on paid administrative leave as Ohio State launches investigation

By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
10 Comments

One way or another, it appears the Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State won’t linger.

A report surfaced earlier in the day that Meyer had direct knowledge of domestic abuse allegations involving a now-former assistant coach, knowledge Meyer had vehemently denied at the Big Ten Media Days last month. The development led to a reported meeting between Meyer and his boss, athletic director Gene Smith, Wednesday afternoon that led to further speculation about Meyer’s future with the Buckeyes.

A short time ago, OSU announced that it has launched an investigation into the allegations.  In the interim, Meyer has been placed on paid administrative lead.

Below are the statements from both the university and the head coach:

STATEMENT FROM THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
The university is conducting an investigation into these allegations.  During the inquiry, Urban Meyer will be on paid administrative leave.  Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach during the investigation.  We are focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible.

STATEMENT FROM URBAN MEYER
[Athletic director] Gene [Smith] and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion.  This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction.  I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter.

Meyer has spent the past six seasons in his “dream job,” compiling a 73-8 record overall and a 47-3 mark in Big Ten play.  The Buckeyes have won two conference titles and one national championship under the Ohio native.

In April of this year, Ohio State announced that a Board of Trustees committee had approved a two-year contract extension for their head football coach that would push his 2018 salary to $7.6 million, making him the second-highest paid coach in college football.  The 54-year-old Meyer is now signed through the 2022 season.

Louisville removes Papa John’s signage from Cardinal Stadium

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 1, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the Papa John’s corporation and its eponymous founder endure a tumultuous year for reasons unrelated to the University of Louisville, but U of L has nonetheless been intimately involved.

John Schnatter resigned from Louisville’s Board of Trustees on July 11, and now the company’s name has been taken off of Cardinal Stadium.

The stadium, built in 1998 at a cost of $135 million, will simply be known as Cardinal Stadium moving forward. The facility had carried the Papa John’s name since its founding, thanks to a $5 million donation from Schnatter.

“These comments were hurtful and unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values of our university,” Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi said last month.

Louisville also removed Schnatter’s name from its business school’s Center for Free Enterprise.

Police, court documents detail history of abuse, intimidation by ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 1, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
6 Comments

As most of Wednesday has been spent speculating on what Urban Meyer did or did not know about his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, separate reports have further illustrated the abuse Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, says she endured over the course of their marriage.

According to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, police were involved nine times between Jan. 1, 2012, and July 26, 2018. Those nine calls include the damning 2015 call in which Courtney Smith says she made Shelley Meyer and the rest of the Ohio State’s coaches’ wives aware.

Further calls range from threatening to just plain sad. On Oct. 21, 2015, Courtney Smith called Powell, Ohio, police to say she was being followed by a black SUV and to say she was having issues with her “soon to be ex-husband.” On Jan. 5, 2016, Smith was pulled over for speeding and proceeded to break down in tears, visibly upset over the issues she was having with her husband.

On Dec. 17, 2017, Courtney Smith called police because neighbors reported seeing Zach peering into her car windows and banging on the front door of her home at 1:30 a.m. Zach Smith was issued a trespassing warning after that incident.

Smith’s alleged efforts to intimidate his ex-wife were much more personal than that, however.

The Columbus Dispatch obtained court documents on Wednesday from an affidavit Courtney Smith filed on Dec. 18, 2015, where she said, “Zach has made threats toward me and has become physically violent.” She would go on to say, per the Dispatch:

“The stalking and harassment never stopped. He never followed the shared parenting plan and would tell me he didn’t have to because he knew I couldn’t afford to pay for an attorney.

“He would corner me in my laundry while groping me and pulling his pants down and begging for sex.”

Courtney Smith also said she discovered hidden cameras inside her home, which she said Zach used to spy on her, her children and her boyfriend.

“All the (coaches) wives knew,” Courtney Smith told Brett McMurphy in his bombshell report Wednesday. “They all did. Every single one.”

Smith was fired as Ohio State’s wide receivers coach on July 23.

 

Report: Urban Meyer, Ohio State AD meeting in wake of bombshell report

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
24 Comments

Is this the beginning of the end of the Urban Meyer era in Columbus?

Earlier today, a damning report surfaced in which it’s alleged that Meyer knew of domestic abuse allegations levied against his now-former wide receivers coach Zach Smith in 2015 despite Meyer’s vehement denials late last month.  Given the fact that the wildly-successful OSU head coach continued to employ an assistant who he seemingly knew was, at bare minimum, accused of being a serial spousal abuser, and then appeared to cover up that knowledge by bending the truth to the point of breaking it, there has been a growing chorus wondering whether Meyer will be able to survive and hold on to his job.

The silence on the part of Meyer and the football program and the university since the story broke has only added to the chatter.

While there have not been any statements released by those involved, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on behind the scenes as Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports writes that “Urban and athletic director Gene Smith were meeting as of early Wednesday afternoon.” What’s unclear is whether that meeting involves exactly how to spin this disturbing situation and control the damage already created or, as some have suggested, determining whether or not Meyer will continue on as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

University officials have continued to decline comment on the day’s developments, or even if the school will be addressing the situation in a statement or statements today.

Meyer has spent the past six seasons in his “dream job,” compiling a 73-8 record overall and a 47-3 mark in Big Ten play.  The Buckeyes have won two conference titles and one national championship under the Ohio native.

In April of this year, Ohio State announced that a Board of Trustees committee had approved a two-year contract extension for their head football coach that would push his 2018 salary to $7.6 million, making him the second-highest paid coach in college football.  The 54-year-old Meyer is now signed through the 2022 season.

Ex-South Carolina QB Connor Shaw resigns coaching post at Furman for ‘position in private business’

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 1, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

That certainly didn’t last long.

Back in January, Connor Shaw was named as the tight ends coach at Furman.  Nearly seven months later, the FCS program announced that the former South Carolina quarterback is now its former tight ends coach as Shaw has decided to resign and “accept a position in private business.”

Shaw addressed the development on his personal Twitter account Tuesday night.

Shaw was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks, amassing a record of 27-5 in that span.  Included in that total was a perfect 17-0 mark in Columbia.

After his time with the Gamecocks, Shaw spent four seasons in the NFL — two with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15) and two with the Chicago Bears (2016-17).