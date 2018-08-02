Cal has the most amazing, sensational, dramatic bobblehead giveaway honoring “The Play” complete with trombone

Get ready to make a little more room in your bobblehead collection, because Cal is about to give away one you will want to add to your collection unless you are a Stanford fan.

Cal is taking the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heart-rending, exciting, thrilling finish in school history, and easily one of the most memorable moments in college football history, The Play, and using it as the inspiration for a bobblehead giveaway to 10,000 fans attending this year’s home game on November 17. The opponent for that game, of course, is Stanford.

Not only does the bobblehead of former Cal player Kevin Moen making his final jump into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the Cardinal, but it also includes a poor trombone sitting on the ground as a tribute to the trombone player in the Stanford band who was on the receiving end of the collision with Moen.

What other signature college football plays should be given a bobblehead treatment?

Helmet sticker to California Golden Blogs.

